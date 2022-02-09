Sen. John Kennedy Roasts Biden's Crack Pipe Program: 'When Reality Calls, the Biden Administration Hangs Up'

Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) had some strong words when he responded to the Biden administration’s plan to provide sterile crack pipes to drug addicts. Recently, the president signed off on a $30 million program through the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to make drug use safer. As PJ Media’s Chris Queen noted, a covered item in the grant program is “smoking kits/supplies.” The grant assists non-profits in supplying more than crack pipes. Syringes, fentanyl strips, tests to screen for diseases, and condoms are also covered. However, the focus is on the items that seem to encourage drug use.

Because everything is ironic, handing out clean drug paraphernalia is part of the 2022 “harm reduction program” for HHS. Kennedy blames programs like this on the “wokeism” that “runs in the Democratic family.” He noted that woke Democrats run many of our large urban areas. Then he described the worldview that underpins programs like handing out free crack pipes and leads to higher crime rates. “Wokers believe that the criminal is a victim.” This analysis is 100% correct. Victimhood is the currency of the Left, and the more victim categories you can claim, the more free stuff they will throw at you.

Kennedy continued, “Wokers believe that when a criminal commits a crime, it’s not the criminal’s fault. It’s the fault of an unfair world.” Incredibly, Team Biden thinks free crack pipes will make the world more “equitable.” Kennedy wasn’t finished. “And wokers believe that punishment and prisons and cops just make things worse. And the American people don’t believe that.” In fact, many Americans probably agree with the senator’s bottom line on woke criminal justice policies. “Unless you have the IQ of a garden pest, you know you cannot order civilized society based on that worldview.”

America’s Newsroom anchor Dana Perino noted that Fox just reported over 100,000 overdose deaths in America in the past year. She emphasized that the overdose epidemic is not just affecting hardcore addicts living on the street. Many of these deaths occur during first-time experimentation, where dealers lace illicit drugs with highly lethal drugs like fentanyl. On Tucker Carlson Tonight, Bill Melugin reported that in fiscal year 2021, Customs and Border Patrol seized 11,201 pounds of fentanyl at the southern border. Two milligrams of the substance is considered a lethal dose of fentanyl. There are nearly half a million lethal doses in just one pound.

Perino noted that centers providing free paraphernalia put communities at risk and do nothing to stem the flow of illegal drugs over the southern border. Kennedy agreed: “We’re all concerned about the addiction problem. You want to hit the addiction problem in America with a hard lick? Seal the border. Right now.”

He went on to lay the blame at President Biden’s feet. “Right now, President Biden’s policy is this. If you are a Nigerian doctor or a German machinist who wants to come to America, you have to be vetted for years. But if you’re some gang-banger drug dealer who just hops the fence at the border, you’re welcome. We’ll fly you anywhere you want in America.” He added, “Now that’s just bone-deep, down to the marrow stupid.” Kennedy admitted that closing the border wouldn’t fix every problem, but it would undoubtedly cripple supply.

The senator was not the only person speaking out about the new program. A Republican candidate in Florida’s 24th district, Lavern Spicer, noted, “President Trump offered Black America the Platinum Plan and the First Step Act. Joe Biden is offering them crack pipes.”

Verified Twitter user Hotep Jesus said, “Want to know how distractions affect the black community? While everyone is worried about one Joe, the other Joe put $30 million towards crack pipes. Specifically for the black community. Is this what you voted for?”

Former House candidate Kim Klacik noted the following irony:

Joe Biden sponsored the 1994 Crime Bill which locked black people up for being addicted to crack. Fast forward to 2022, he is handing out free #crackpipes to black people. I guess he figures killing us is more cost effective than keeping us behind bars. What a time to be alive — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) February 9, 2022

Senator Kennedy summed it up perfectly: “This is part of the problem. President Biden talks all the time about he cares about the little guy or the little gal. But he just doesn’t seem to worry that much about ordinary Americans unless they’re part of some minority group that he deems worthy. In this case, crack addicts and crack dealers. Meth addicts and meth dealers.” Of course, this is the result of Democrats pandering to identity politics for decades and elevating victim status. Kennedy continued, “He [Biden] has no sense of priority about what the American people are worried about when they lie down at night to sleep and they can’t.”

Republicans need to capitalize on that disconnect heading into the midterms as Biden and his fellow Democrats continue to pander.

WATCH the entire segment: