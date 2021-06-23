EXCLUSIVE: Army Recruiting Command Now Hunting 'Extremists' in the Application Process

The Army has decided to ask all applicants for enlistment a question about an association with “extremist/hate groups” in the screening process. This requirement might seem reasonable. However, according to the latest communication, extremism is defined in terms of individual belief and advocacy.

In a recent congressional hearing, Senator Tom Cotton questioned Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin regarding racially-charged exercises and training content presented during the 60-day stand-down to root out extremism. Austin disavowed the concepts that members of the military reported receiving training on. Representative Jim Banks (R-Ind.) also questioned Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday about placing How to Be an Anti-Racist by Ibram X. Kendi on a recommended book list for sailors. From Gilday’s answer, it is doubtful he ever read the book that some social justice warrior lackey probably placed on the list.

Yet social justice content is leaking its way into the military through some mechanism. Now, the Army Recruitment Command uses subjective and easy-to-politicize criteria to identify potential “extremists” who wish to enlist. This change comes amid the Pentagon considering ways to intensify social media scrutiny in background investigations.

On June 22, an Ops Flash instructed Army recruiters that the inclusion of a question regarding any association with “extremist/hate” organizations must be answered and uploaded for all applicants for commissioning in the Army before testing, before the physical exam, and before military entrance processing. The required form updated the gang participation question that has been asked since the 1990s:

Suspecting that the definition of a gang is more commonly held than that of an “extremist/hate organization” in the current political environment, I reached out to the Army Press Desk for clarification asking three questions after reviewing the Ops Flash and new question:

Is this initiative only part of the Army recruitment process or for all branches? It appears to apply only to officer candidates. Is this accurate? Is there a standard definition or list of extremist/hate groups? In the current political environment, this seems very open-ended.

I communicated that my deadline was the end of business on July 23. The press desk forwarded my request to U.S. Army Recruiting Command, cc’ing me on the email. I never received a response from the command staff, however. Despite not receiving an answer, it could be legitimate to assume that questions two and three created a flurry of activity overnight.

Wednesday morning, I received an updated communication sent to all personnel in the Army Recruiting Command. The new process is no longer an uploaded PDF form. Headquarters added two questions to the electronic screening questionnaire, and they apply to all recruits, including those for the Army National Guard and Medical Corps. In addition to asking a potential recruit if they have had associations with an “extremist/hate organization,” the questionnaire also inquires whether they have been debarred from any government facility. If the individual says yes, there are procedures to review the situation to determine suitability.