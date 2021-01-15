The Narrative on COVID-19 Lockdowns Is Changing Now That Joe Biden Won

The speed with which the media and Democrat politicians are changing their tune on COVID-19 lockdowns and business closures is becoming clearer. So obvious that many of us predicted it in advance. Now that Joe Biden has been elected, you don’t need to be emotionally and financially destroyed or miserable. After next week, there will no longer be a political opponent to blame it on.

To think the draconian measures were a political strategy is certainly cynical. However, the authoritarian leaders at the forefront are giving us every reason to believe it. First, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that New York could not wait for complete vaccination to reopen during his State of the State address. Then Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced she was going to reopen bars and restaurants as quickly as possible. She said it was because people were not following guidelines at private gatherings. This seems more than a little absurd.

The way you know the changing narrative is not a fluke is simple: There have been numerous studies that the media decided not to report on because they didn’t fit the panic-porn narrative they were driving to the benefit of Democrats. One example is the large Danish study on mask-wearing. It was a randomized, controlled study, which we are told is the gold standard. The study was also peer-reviewed and published. The corporate media completely ignored it because it demonstrated that masks did not prevent the spread of COVID-19 in a large study population.

On January 5, a peer-reviewed international study was published. It confirmed what many doctors, researchers, and others have been saying since last April. Stay-at-home orders and business closures have no significant impact on the spread of COVID-19. Given the costs associated with them, researchers wanted to assess their effects:

While small benefits cannot be excluded, we do not find significant benefits on case growth of more restrictive NPIs. [Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions] Similar reductions in case growth may be achievable with less restrictive interventions.

Dr. Scott Atlas and the doctors and researchers who signed the Great Barrington Declaration will accept your apology now. Along with America’s Frontline Physicians, specifically Drs. Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi. Their video arguing against lockdowns using global data in April of 2020 was yanked from YouTube. Don’t even start to wonder how many lives would be better right now if they had been allowed to make their case to the public.

But that was not the time. There was an election to win. Now is the time, and you know it because media outlets are reporting the lockdown study:

COVID lockdowns have no clear benefit vs other voluntary measures, international study shows https://t.co/eCF9mFZ7yd — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 15, 2021

The study matches information from the CDC that says prolonged close contact is the most likely transmission scenario. The agency had already said that surface transmission and outdoor transmission were not significant risks. Yet the media and Dr. Anthony Fauci convinced broad segments of the country they needed to cover their faces all the time and not gather at the holidays.

Then they celebrated governors like Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer and New York’s Andrew Cuomo, whose dystopian lockdowns have ruined lives and businesses and hurt children by keeping them out of school. They trashed Republican governors like Ron DeSantis and Brian Kemp, despite their better results. And it appears it was all just as political as it always seemed.