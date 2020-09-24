WE TOLD YOU SO: Democrats Are Making a U-Turn on Mail-In Voting

Democrats used COVID-19 as a pretext to try and change the way America votes. In fact, mail-in voting, ballot harvesting, and other various and sundry election law changes were part of the reason Democrats refused to debate a narrow COVID relief bill. Because Republicans wouldn’t agree to give up every election security feature we have, you and your family couldn’t get your unemployment benefits extended, schools lot money, and small business owners were left without assistance.

To block the bill, Democrats used the filibuster, which Barack Obama called a Jim Crow relic during the Democrat National Convention. However, we will leave that blatant hypocrisy for another time. It is becoming exceedingly clear Democrats intend to use whatever tools they can to gain power in order to ensure they retain power. Burning down our institutional norms and any semblance of consensus is their obvious goal.

Mail-in voting was a part of this power grab. By drawing out election results, they could gin up their base and keep them irrational and violent. They have been so kind as to warn us the only outcome that does not lead to violence in the streets is a Joe Biden landslide. It is a blatant and disgusting attempt to extort your vote.

Asking people to vote as soon as they can appears to be the only part of the strategy they are hanging onto — preferably before the first debate, where there is a risk Joe Biden will mentally collapse. Given his angry reaction to being questioned on Hunter’s activities in Ukraine and elsewhere, if President Trump mentions it, the presidential debate may look more like a WWE event.

That is, if there even are debates. Today is Joe Biden’s ninth press lid before noon in September, which could motivate the vote early strategy. Only six days left to affect the before-the-debate vote, in the event they are canceled.

However, now they want you to vote in person. Take your mail-in ballot to the polls to ensure it is counted or go to the polls. This is the exact opposite of the Democrat’s previous narrative, that in-person voting would be unsafe due to COVID-19.

Perhaps they finally figured out that mail-in voting put them at a distinct disadvantage. Democrats and their allies in the media had successfully scared their own voters into voting by mail, but not President Trump’s. According to USA Today:

Thirty-seven percent of registered voters said they are likely to vote by mail in the November election, by receiving a mailed ballot and either mailing it back or returning it in person, according to a new survey released Tuesday by the Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape project. Among them, 48% of voters who plan to vote for Democratic presumptive nominee Joe Biden said they are likely to vote by mail, according to the survey. That’s more than twice the 23% of voters backing President Donald Trump who said they are likely to vote by mail

This statistic is likely what Hawkfish based its analysis on. The Bloomberg-funded firm said it would look like Trump won on election night, but mail-in votes would come in at a rate of more than two to one for Biden as they were counted. However, there are a few flaws in that analysis. Axios points out:

A fresh Pennsylvania state Supreme Court that requires ballots without the inner security envelope be discarded could affect tens of thousands of votes in that swing state.

In Florida, voters are twice as likely to have their absentee ballot rejected if they’ve never voted that way before, University of Florida political science professor Dan Smith told Axios.

In North Carolina, “Black voters’ ballots are being rejected at more than four times the rate of white voters,” per FiveThirtyEight. Overall, data shows new, younger, black, and Hispanic voters are more likely to have their ballots rejected.

More than 550k mail-in ballots were rejected during the presidential primaries this year, per an NPR analysis.

That is not all. One election in Paterson, New Jersey, was thrown out due to mail-in voting and suspected fraud. There was also a 20% voter disenfranchisement rate in the party’s own primary in Queens, New York. In Georgia, the Secretary of State is also investigating 1,000 ballots alleging people voted twice. None of this should be a surprise since an analysis of mail-in voting between 2012 and 2018 showed a one in five rejection rate is pretty consistent.

And just today, a massive problem arose in Maryland: 108,000 ballots that were printed off the internet need to be hand transcribed by poll workers. Both parties need observers there while this mess gets sorted out. Talk about losing your secret ballot.

A web-delivered ballots seems so easy. But now 108,000 of them must be hand-copied by Maryland poll workers to be counted. Each must be transcribed into regular ballots in order for the state’s scanners to read them. https://t.co/KuoYKikNAp — Erin Cox (@ErinatThePost) September 24, 2020

Reality is dawning on Democrats, and while they still want you to vote really, really early, they are doing a complete pivot on mail-in votes. Again, from Axios:

Driving the news: In Colorado, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, who’s running against Sen. Cory Gardner, told Axios that he’s encouraging voters to physically take their mail-in ballots to a dropbox and to do so “early, really early.” Paulette Jordan, a Democratic candidate for Senate in Idaho, told Axios that she’s encouraging voters to take their filled out mail ballots in person to the county courthouse.

Black PAC has moved from exclusively educating voters on voting by mail to informing about all available options: in-person, absentee, early voting and voting on Election Day.

The Collective PAC — the largest Black-led political action committee targeting Black voters and candidates — is pivoting, too. “We’re shifting away from making plans to vote by mail to voting early in person,” Quentin James, the group’s founder, told Axios.

The pivot is reflected by Barack and Michelle Obama, both of whom have been encouraging Democrats not just to vote by mail, but to vote early any way they can, including in person. Biden campaign officials say they’ve always encouraged people to vote however they are most comfortable, and that they’ve never exclusively stressed one method over another. “For us it’s always been about how we can get people to vote early no matter what, and that’s our number one priority,” said Jenn Ridder, national states director for the Biden campaign.

“Folks who like to vote in person can still do that early too, by filling out your ballot and physically bringing it to the polling location.”

A better suggestion is for voters to wait until after the first debate and the initial hearings on the Supreme Court nominee in the Senate Judiciary Committee. At least wait for the October surprises. No voter should regret their vote when a real bombshell drops. With thirty-nine days left, anything can happen.

