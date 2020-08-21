WE TOLD YOU SO: New Jersey Election Invalidated Because of Mail-In Voter Fraud

A New Jersey election has been invalidated by a judge, and a new election has been ordered to be held, due to rampant mail-in voter fraud.

On Wednesday, State Superior Court Judge Ernest Caposela ruled that the election for a Paterson City Council seat had been irreversibly tainted. A new election has been ordered to take place in November.

The mayor of Paterson praised the ruling. “It was the right ruling,” Mayor Andre Sayegh told CNN. “That past election was fraught with fraud.”

Four people were charged with criminal conduct in connection to the fraudulent election, including a Paterson councilman and the councilman-elect.

Michael Jackson, 48, of Paterson—1st Ward Councilman and Council Vice President, was charged with Fraud in Casting Mail-In Vote (3rd Degree), Unauthorized Possession of Ballots (3rd Degree), Tampering with Public Records (3rd Degree), and Falsifying or Tampering with Records (4th Degree). Alex Mendez, 45, of Paterson—3rd Ward Councilman-Elect, was charged with Election Fraud (2nd Degree), Fraud in Casting Mail-In Vote (3rd Degree), Unauthorized Possession of Ballots (3rd Degree), False Registration or Transfer (Third-Degree), Tampering with Public Records (3rd Degree), and Falsifying or Tampering with Records (4th Degree). Shelim Khalique, 51, of Wayne, N.J., was charged with Fraud in Casting Mail-In Vote (3rd Degree), Unauthorized Possession of Ballots (3rd Degree), Tampering with Public Records (3rd Degree), and Falsifying or Tampering with Records (4th Degree). Abu Razyen, 21, of Prospect Park, N.J., was charged with Fraud in Casting Mail-In Vote (3rd Degree) and Unauthorized Possession of Ballots (3rd Degree).

President Trump and the Republican Party have repeatedly warned about the dangers of universal mail-in voting, and this ruling gives them more evidence that on a national level, mail-in voting for the presidential election would be a disaster. U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr also sounded the alarm about mail-in voting.

“It absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud. Those things are delivered into mailboxes. They can be taken out,” Barr told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo back in June. “There’s questions about whether or not it even denies a secret ballot, because a lot of the states have you signing the outside of the envelope. So, the person who opens the envelope will know how people voted.”

“There’s no – right now, a foreign country could print up tens of thousands of counterfeit ballots, and [it would] be very hard for us to detect which was the right and which was the wrong ballot,” Barr continued. “So, I think it can upset and undercut the confidence in the integrity of our elections. If anything, we should tighten them up right now.”

If you watched the Democratic National Convention, over the course of four days you heard Democrats go all-in on the conspiracy theory that President Trump is trying to undermine the 2020 election by dismantling the postal service, as well as repeat the lie that mail-in voting is no different than absentee voting.

