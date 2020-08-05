Joe Biden Is Absolutely the Vehicle for the Communist Takeover of the Democrat Party

Democrat nominee Joe Biden had his wife, Jill, interview with Dana Perino. One has to wonder if she ended up filling in because Joe has so many weird interview moments. While Jill vehemently denied Biden has any cognitive issues, that wasn’t even the funniest part of the interview.

Biden’s wife insisted the candidate is a moderate. She actually said he’s not right or left, just a moderate:

I give Dana Perino a ton of credit for keeping a straight face. She also gets points for following up and confronting Jill with Biden’s own comments that he will be the most progressive president in history. Jill stood firm. So is Joe lying, or is Jill?

That might depend on the audience. After all, the Biden/Sanders Unity Platform explicitly calls for defunding police agencies. Black Lives Matter leaders are demanding even more radical changes to the criminal justice system, and in an interview late last month, Biden responded “Absolutely” when he was asked if he would divert funds away from law enforcement.

Yet, just today, Biden said he supports additional funding for police. Perhaps it is a poll-driven statement as polls have repeatedly shown this is deeply unpopular. Especially among black Americans. From Gallup released today:

When asked whether they want the police to spend more time, the same amount of time or less time than they currently do in their area, most Black Americans — 61% — want the police presence to remain the same. This is similar to the 67% of all U.S. adults preferring the status quo, including 71% of White Americans. Meanwhile, nearly equal proportions of Black Americans say they would like the police to spend more time in their area (20%) as say they’d like them to spend less time there (19%).

So, 81% of black Americans want police to spend the same or more time in their community. Hence, Biden reverses himself again. Will the real Joe Biden please stand up?

A statement from MoveOn.org may be the most honest assessment. The far-left group agreed with Biden’s own assertion that he would be the most progressive president in history.

Now the Radical Communist Party (RCP) has endorsed Biden. They did it very carefully, saying Biden is still a terrible candidate, but he is the lesser of two evils. For them, he certainly is. Trump will stand up to the anarcho-communists in antifa and other groups. Biden’s inner circle sympathizes with their aims, and their allies are ascendant in the Democrat party.

Just today, another candidate supported by the Justice Democrats defeated an incumbent Democrat. Cori Bush, Ferguson Black Lives Matter leader, will join the other ideologues in the Squad when she wins in November. She defeated Lacy Clay, a black man whose father founded the Congressional Black Caucus. Clay supported Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, yet he wasn’t radical enough for new urban Democrats. She is the sixth socialist challenger to win a primary.

The entire e-mail to members from the RCP is quite a spectacle. The insanity of comparing Trump’s COVID-19 response, which resisted national mandates and respected federalism at every turn, to Nazi Germany, cannot be overstated. Framing school choice as oppressive is also a neat trick. Forcing children into underperforming schools based on their zip codes might be one of the only examples of systemic oppression we have.

However, at least the RCP admits it has been organizing against Trump since his election. They reference Refuse Fascism, a radical activist group that formed in December of 2016. They organized the riots at Berkely that bullied the university into canceling a Milo Yiannopoulos speech. They wrote their justification thirteen days after President Trump’s inauguration. Not much hyperbole here:

Yiannopoulos’s campus tour is part of a larger rapidly escalating society-wide fascist assault on critical thinking, science, the ability to discover basic truths about objective reality and to challenge fascist lies. The Trump/Pence regime is relentlessly lying, muzzling government agencies, threatening the media, and firing or threatening government officials who stand up to them. This is because their fascist program is violently at odds with both basic facts about the world and what most people think is just. It is part of preparing their fanatical thugs to mindlessly carry out atrocities in service of their program.

Spokespeople for Refuse Fascism include Carl Dix, a founding member of the RCP and Sunsara Taylor, another member of the RCP. The cutest thing about Taylor is that she also sits on the board of World Can’t Wait. This organization used the exact same language, accusations of bigotry and fascism, and calls to drive out the regime following the reelection of George W. Bush. And the same ridiculous logic to tie their batty ideas together.

It almost seems like the RCP pushes out these satellite groups that borrow the 501(c)(3) status from another organization to fund their riots and destruction every time Democrats lose an election. Refuse Fascism runs its donations through the Alliance for Global Justice (AfGJ). Its funders read like a who’s who of left-wing radicals from Tides to George Soros’ Open Society Foundation.

The AfGJ is also a communist organization. Its mission is overtly collectivist and internationally focused. These are the communists that fought the fascists back in the early 20th century. While none of these organizations claim association with antifa, you can bet you will find the shock troops at upcoming events. Here is what Refuse Fascism has planned:

Communist activist groups are organizing the grassroots and taking advantage of the unrest and frustration created by the pandemic using the invigorating event of George Floyd’s death. An ascendant political party is cutting into the seats held by traditional Democrats again this cycle. And Biden’s campaign is so desperate to win it has caved to the mob in the Unity Platform. Biden’s family is so power-hungry they will push this husk of a man over the finish line.

Once in office, he will be the perfect vessel for the radicals. His election would be the culmination of a decades-old plot. Meet Michael Harrington. He is a founder of the Democratic Socialists of America and a chief architect of the War on Poverty under President Johnson. Shortly before his death, he justified his support for Democrat nominee, Michael Dukakis. Listening to it now is chilling.

The radical left has conducted a long and successful march through our educational, cultural, and bureaucratic institutions. Their takeover of the Democrat party will be complete if Joe Biden wins in November.