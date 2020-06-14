The Left's Circular Firing Squad Aims at High School Principal Who Told Students Not to Loot

There have been a number of lists that demonstrate the new and aggressive cancel culture is being trained at just as many people on the political left as the political right. One of the strangest episodes is a Chicago high school principal who is for now holding her ground.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Joyce Kenner has been the principal of Whitney Young High School for the last five years. In 2020 it was listed number 77 on US News & World Report’s list of the top 100 high schools in the country. According to the ranking:

Young Magnet High School is ranked fourth within Illinois. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Young Magnet High School is 89%. The total minority enrollment is 72%, and 40% of students are economically disadvantaged. Young Magnet High School is 1 of 169 high schools in the Chicago Public Schools.

Kenner has been at the school for 25 years and served as assistant principal prior to taking the helm. Before joining the school, she worked for the education arm of Reverend Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition. She is also African American.

According to the Tribune’s report, more than 800 people have signed a petition for Kenner to resign.

Now, after 25 years at the helm of Whitney Young, she finds herself the target of an online petition, posted by unnamed “disappointed alumni,” calling for her to resign, claiming she has “silenced student activists speaking against all forms of injustice. Her silence and her enabling of the systematic oppression that her black and low-income students face should be condemned.” So far it’s gained more than 800 signatures.

Comments cite vague accusations about beliefs, and others claim the principal “worked to sweep the injustices … under the rug” and “consistently puts the perception of the school by the general public over the well-being of her students.”

However, other criticisms revolve around current events. Kenner made a video for the students regarding the George Floyd protests according to the story: