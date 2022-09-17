DeSantis Doubles Down, Says Flights to Martha's Vineyard 'Just the Beginning'

If you enjoyed watching the left squirm and enter fits of pearl-clutching rage after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) flew 50 illegal immigrants to the deep-blue elitist Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard, grab some popcorn and sit back in your comfiest chair because it’s about to get absolutely wild.

The Florida governor took intense backlash for his decision to take advantage of Martha’s Vineyard’s sanctuary city policy, with some in the media even comparing his actions to those of Adolf Hitler. Clearly, DeSantis isn’t even the slightest bit fazed, as he recently doubled down on his new tactic during a press conference Friday, according to a CNN report.

During the Friday presser, DeSantis vowed to use “every penny” of a $12 million allocation set aside in recently-passed legislation that allows for transporting illegal aliens out of Florida. The governor said the two chartered flights to Martha’s Vineyard, which ate up about $600,000 of the fund, were only the “beginning” of those efforts.

“We’ve got the infrastructure in place now. There’s going to be a lot more that’s happening,” the governor said, according to WTSP. “The legislature gave me $12 million, and we’re going to spend every penny of that to make sure we’re protecting the people of the state of Florida.”

The governor added, “These are just the beginning efforts.”

During the presser, DeSantis went on to defend his decision to fly and bus illegal immigrants out of Florida, which he firmly claimed was in no way, shape, or form a sanctuary state.

“So we’ve been interdicted people on a onesie, twosie basis,” DeSantis said. “And we said, OK, so we’ve had people in Texas for months, trying to figure out how are these people getting into Florida? What’s the movement? And the reality is [that] 40% of them say they want to go to Florida. And so that’s a lot. I mean, we talk about all those people, but the problem is that they’re coming in through with like three people in a car and they go through, it’s hard for us to know, because they’re just coming into the state like any other car, so there’s not a big movement.”

“So they’ve been in Texas, identifying people that are trying to come to Florida and then offering them free transportation to sanctuary jurisdictions. And so they went from Texas to Florida, to Martha’s Vineyard in the flight,” the governor continued.

You can watch the full press conference below:

Governor DeSantis holds news conference in Daytona Beach. https://t.co/luVf9iEQhR https://t.co/fgr68CtKWG — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) September 16, 2022

The pushback against DeSantis and fellow red state Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) has already reached the White House crisis level. Aside from calling the governors’ actions “inhumane,” according to Axios, the Biden administration wants to explore legal options to stop Republican governors from busing and flying loads of illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities across the country.

Axios noted:

Cabinet heads and White House officials will meet Friday morning to discuss a range of pressing immigration issues — including “litigation options” to respond to GOP governors transporting unauthorized immigrants from the border to other parts of the country, according to planning documents viewed by Axios. Immigration has proven to be a major logistical and political headache for the Biden administration, providing fodder for Republicans who have seized on the border crisis to hammer Democrats ahead of the midterms.

The Biden administration — and Democrats in general — have virtually swept the insane border crisis under the rug for nearly two years. Now that a few brilliant governors are bringing the border crisis to the streets of blue-city America, which has caused liberals to go bonkers, the issue is finally gaining the attention it has so long deserved.

The question remains: Which Democrat-led sanctuary communities are next? The Hamptons? Aspen? San Francisco? Only time will tell, but I, for one, can’t wait to find out.