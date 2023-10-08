Are American Weapons From Afghanistan and Ukraine Being Used Against Israel?

Are Hamas jihadis using American weaponry in their bloody jihad against Israel? The possibility cannot be discounted.

On Saturday, as the Hamas offensive began, videos began circulating of Palestinian Arabs celebrating the massacres of Israeli Jews. In one of them, a jihadi carries a girl who looks to be about seven or eight years old upon his shoulders; disconcertingly, she is carrying a pistol and a rifle. Glenn Beck noticed a striking detail about her rifle, and tweeted on Sunday, “When did Hamas begin to carry AMERICAN AR’s? Didn’t they have AK’s from Russia? Where did these weapons come from? Afghanistan? didn’t we leave a ton behind? Or were they shipped to Ukraine? maybe I am mistaken. #americancorruption #Ukraine️ #Israel #hamasattack”

Maybe he is, but he is far from the only person to suggest that arms that the Biden regime sent to Ukraine have ended up in the hands of the Palestinian jihadis. In fact, Hamas itself posted a video on its Telegram channel thanking Ukraine for sending it arms. Twitter/X readers added a community note to one tweet of this video, saying, “There is no evidence to suggest Ukraine has been selling weapons to Hamas. Hamas get [sic] most of their weaponry from Iran & Syria.”

That may be so, but U.S. arms that Biden’s handlers sent to Ukraine could have made their way to Hamas without the Ukrainian government selling them. Back in late June, according to the Times of Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “ruled out supplying Ukraine with the Iron Dome missile defense system, reiterating Israel’s concern that the vital technology could fall into the hands of Iran.” Netanyahu said, “I think it’s important to understand that we’re concerned also with the possibility that systems that we would give to Ukraine would fall into Iranian hands and could be reverse engineered and we would find ourselves facing Israeli systems used against Israel.”

Also in June, Newsweek reported that “a high-ranking Israel Defense Forces (IDF) commander” said that Israel was “concerned over the risks of weapons provided by the United States and other Western nations to Ukraine ending up in the hands of Israel’s foes in the Middle East, including Iran.” And on Saturday, Abu Obaidah, a commander of Hamas’ Izzuddin Al-Qassam Brigades, said, “We thank the Islamic Republic of Iran who provided us with weapons, money and other equipment! He gave us missiles to destroy Zionist fortresses, and helped us with standard anti-tank missiles!”

American arms sent to Afghanistan could also have fallen into the wrong hands and ended up in Gaza. The June Newsweek report also stated that the same Israeli commander “said some of the U.S. small arms seized in Afghanistan have already been observed in the hands of Palestinian groups operating in the Gaza Strip.”

Even worse, wherever the arms have come from, the Biden regime is largely responsible for bankrolling this bloody jihad against Israel. Not only did Old Joe and his henchmen just send six billion dollars to the Islamic Republic of Iran, amid empty and ridiculous promises that it would only be used for “humanitarian” purposes, but the day before the war began, the Biden regime quietly approved an additional seventy-five million dollars for the Palestinians. Middle East Monitor reported Friday that “in a quiet move bypassing Republican obstructionism, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has approved the release of $75 million in crucial food assistance for Palestinians just hours before the funds were set to be redistributed elsewhere.”

Crucial food assistance! What could possibly be wrong with that? The whole world seems to have forgotten one of the most basic lessons of economics: money is fungible. That means, kids, that if I give you ten dollars but warn you not to spend it on pizza, you can take ten dollars that you were going to use to buy school supplies and spend that on pizza. If the Biden regime is giving millions to the Palestinians, it is giving millions to the jihad against Israel, even as Old Joe piously maintains that America is on Israel’s side.

Would there even be a war at all if not for all the money that the Biden regime has showered upon Iran and the Palestinians? The only thing we can say for sure about that is that back when Bad Orange Man was president and the United States wasn’t raining cash on those who scream “Death to Israel” and “Death to America,” there was nothing like the bloodletting an appalled world witnessed in Israel Saturday. Has Hamas’ Khaled Meshaal called the White House yet and exclaimed “We did it, Joe!”?