Biden Joined UAW Picket Line Even Though He Himself Crippled the Auto Industry

Old Joe Biden stopped by a United Auto Workers picket line for a photo op on Tuesday, and his propaganda arm, the establishment media, could barely contain its excitement.

NBC News said, “President Joe Biden made history Tuesday when he visited a picket line in Michigan in a show of loyalty to autoworkers who are striking for higher wages and cost-of-living increases.” The BBC headline was “Joe Biden makes history by joining UAW picket line.” US News heralded “Biden’s History-Making Walk on the Picket Line.” AP hailed Old Joe for “a demonstration of support for organized labor apparently unparalleled in presidential history.”

The Kleptocrat-In-Chief’s decision to join the picket line wasn’t surprising, for as Matt Margolis pointed out Tuesday, Old Joe “fancies himself a lot of things,” including “being the ‘most pro-union president’ in history.” As Rick Moran noted, “That may be true, but that doesn’t make him the most pro-worker president in history — something no one has bothered to point out, since union workers only make up 13% of the American workforce.”

And it’s even worse than that. One of the demands that the UAW is making in this strike is for continuing benefits for up to two years in case of an indefinite layoff. Why are they worried about auto workers being laid off? Large-scale layoffs in the auto industry have become a very real possibility in light of Old Joe’s proposed electric vehicle mandate. The Biden regime’s EV mandate would decimate the auto industry by eliminating as many as 117,000 jobs. It also wouldn’t do a single thing to solve the problem it will be implemented to solve: the fictional crisis of “climate change.” Instead of welcoming Old Joe, the UAW should be denouncing him.

The America First Policy Institute revealed last July that “proposed Biden Administration regulations would require Americans to switch to electric vehicles they do not want. Under the draft rules, auto manufacturers would be required to increase the proportion of electric vehicles they sell from 6% to 67% in less than a decade.”

This requirement would be catastrophic for the auto industry, because “electric vehicles have fewer parts and require considerably less labor to manufacture than conventional gas-powered vehicles. As a result, mass vehicle electrification will eliminate many jobs.”

How many? Six digits’ worth, which would have effects that reverberate throughout the economy. “The Biden Administration’s mandate would eliminate a net 117,000 auto manufacturing jobs nationwide,” says the America First Policy Institute. “The Midwest would bear the brunt of these losses. Even under a best-case scenario, the Biden EV mandate would cost Michigan (-25,000), Indiana (-16,000), and Ohio (-14,000) tens of thousands of auto manufacturing jobs.” Lay off 117,000 auto workers, and you’ll see businesses all around the nation’s auto plants closing as well, for there simply will not be as many people in those areas.

Yet on Wednesday, UAW President Shawn Fain denounced not Biden, but Donald Trump, who is planning to come to Detroit and speak to UAW members on Wednesday. With all the leftist self-righteousness he could muster, Fain declared that “every fiber of our union is being poured into fighting the billionaire class and an economy that enriches people like Donald Trump at the expense of workers. We can’t keep electing billionaires and millionaires that don’t have any understanding what it is like to live paycheck to paycheck and struggle to get by and expecting them to solve the problems of the working class.”

Hey, man, Trump didn’t destroy your industry; your pal Old Joe did. Fain has apparently forgotten that gas prices have skyrocketed amid a general steep increase in inflation since the Biden regime took over from Trump. He seems to be unaware of or indifferent to the fact that the push for electric vehicles that threatens to crush his industry is the work of the Biden regime, not of the Bad Orange Man.

So let’s hear it again, President Fain: tell us how the man who could save your industry is so bad, and why you support the man who is working to cripple and severely contract the size of that industry. The conditions over which the UAW is striking are ones that the union brought upon itself and actively aided and abetted by supporting Old Biden. Now the UAW is simply reaping what it has sown.