Massachusetts DA’s Office Suspends Allah for Antisemitism

Allah has been suspended from the Suffolk County district attorney’s office in Massachusetts, and with good reason. Up until recently, he has been the director of the office’s Community Engagement/Strategic Partnerships Unit, but then Allah was discovered to have made offensive remarks in the past. How can Allah be expected to foster community engagement and strategic partnerships with everyone in the Boston area if he hates some of them? He may get his old job back, but right now Allah is on leave pending a review of the whole situation.

Boston.com reported Sunday that True-See Allah, an official in Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office, is in hot water over “reports that he made antisemitic comments during a 2016 interview.” It seems that back in 2016, Allah appeared on the radio program of “The Allah Team Radio,” which Boston.com describes as “a group that promotes the Nation of Islam, a Black nationalist organization.”

The Nation of Islam is more than just a “Black nationalist organization.” It is one of the most hateful and racist organizations in America today. The Nation was founded in the early 1930s by Wallace D. Fard, an umbrella salesman who has been variously described as an Arab and a Pakistani, who began preaching in Detroit that Islam, or his own adulterated version of it (which included the claim that Fard was the incarnation of Allah), was the original religion of the black man.

Fard attracted a zealous follower in Elijah Poole, who, renamed Elijah Muhammad, took Fard’s message of race hate (most memorably summed up in the assertion that “the white man is a devil”) to black communities nationwide, ultimately converting such luminaries as Malcolm Little, who became Malcolm X, and the boxer Cassius Clay, who became Muhammad Ali.

The Nation is not any recognizable form of Islam that has ever existed in Islamic history, but it does share some of the core elements of Islam, including virulent antisemitism, which may indicate that Nation members hold to other tenets of Islam as well, and are sympathetic to the global jihad. Farrakhan has called in the past for 10,000 volunteers to stalk and kill white people.

Boston.com adds that “during the 2016 interview, Allah said he was introduced to someone who was involved in an effort to bring Reebok to Boston. He described the man as a ‘Jewish guy who’s got short arms and deep pockets.’” It then helpfully explains that “the myth that Jews are greedy and financially stingy has been a component of antisemitic beliefs since medieval times.”

True-See Allah may have a more immediate basis for his hateful beliefs. The Jews in the Qur’an are called the strongest of all people in enmity toward the Muslims (5:82). The Qur’an charges them with fabricating things and falsely ascribing them to Allah (2:79; 3:75, 3:181). It also says that they claim that Allah’s power is limited (5:64); love to listen to lies (5:41); and disobey Allah and never observe his commands (5:13). The Qur’an also says that the Jews are always disputing and quarreling (2:247); hiding the truth and misleading people (3:78); staging rebellion against the prophets and rejecting their guidance (2:55); being hypocritical (2:14, 2:44); giving preference to their own interests over the teachings of Muhammad (2:87); and wishing evil for people and trying to mislead them (2:109). There is much more beyond this as well, including the claim that they are under Allah’s curse (9:30), and the injunction that Muslims should wage war against them and subjugate them under the hegemony of Islamic law (9:29).

Despite making this antisemitic statement, True-See Allah moved steadily upward. When he made his reference to the “Jewish guy who’s got short arms and deep pockets,” he was Assistant Deputy Superintendent of Reintegration for the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department. Then he was named Director of Outreach and Reentry for Massachusetts’ Office of Public Safety and Security. He became a member of the Suffolk DA’s Community Advisory Committee in Feb. 2022.

Apparently no one knew, or no one cared, about his statement during all that time. Allah was just too good not to have around. Boston.com explains that he is “a former gang member who was convicted for playing a part in the 1989 shooting that left a man, MacArthur Williams Jr., paralyzed.” Despite the fact that “Williams later died due to bladder cancer, which his family believed was tied to his paralysis,” Williams’s widow forgave Allah, and in 2015, he was pardoned.

His image as an example of successful rehabilitation thoroughly established, Allah relaxed a bit: “In 2020, Allah reportedly posted an autographed photograph of Farrakhan with his arm around Allah to Facebook.” And now, three years later, he has been placed on leave. Once again we see how unwise it is to hire and promote people based on their identity rather than their ability. Massachusetts officials were so happy to have a Nation of Islam former gang member on staff that they turned a blind eye to years of questionable statements and associations. If Allah had been a white supremacist, he would have been long gone. But he will likely be back on the job at the Suffolk DA’s office before too long.