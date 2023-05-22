How’s That Again, Joe? Biden Again Demonstrates His Abject Unfitness to Be President

If he didn’t bear the title of president of the United States and you met Old Joe Biden in any social setting, you’d smile and nod and not try to make any sense of what he was saying, because it would be abundantly clear that this is a man who is not in full possession of his faculties. But the poor WhiteHouse.gov transcript wonks have to try to turn Old Joe’s dementia-addled ramblings into something remotely approaching sense and accuracy, and he had them working overtime at a G7 Summit press conference on Sunday.

President Biden rambles unintelligibly for 40 seconds… pic.twitter.com/eaMZB0OQzo — The First (@TheFirstonTV) May 21, 2023

Sundown Joe is frequently incoherent, but this one made his most egregious brain-salad ramblings look like Shakespeare. The alleged president said:

And there’s a lot of other, t–, for example, the idea that we’re, uh, in terms of, uh, taxes, that they refuse to, for example, we, uh, I was able to balance the budget and pass everything from the, the global warming bill — anyway, I was able to — cut, by 1.7 billion dollars in the first two years, the deficit that we, ah, were, were accumulating, and, uh, because I was able to say, too, that the 55 corporations in America that made forty, 400 billion dollars, or forty billion dollars, 400 billion dollars, that, uh they, uh, they pay zero in tax. Zero.

Those who try to make sense of this confront two problems: not only does Old Joe make little sense even on his best days, but he is also an egregious and habitual liar. WhiteHouse.gov made it even worse by adding “trillion” in brackets where Biden had said he cut $1.7 billion from the deficit. Old Joe has repeated this lie about reducing the deficit before, and back in February, the New York Post noted that contrary to Biden’s claim that “he slashed the national debt by $1.7 trillion,” his socialist policies were actually responsible for “increasing it by about $3.84 trillion over his first two years in office.”

Biden still repeats the lie, however, because he knows that there is a multitude of distracted and indifferent voters out there who will believe what he says, no matter how egregiously false it is, and that despite the New York Post’s fact check, most of the establishment media will let him get away with telling lie after lie, because they are much more interested in promoting his far-Left policies than in reporting the news.

Note also that Biden claimed in there to have balanced the budget, which either means that he thinks the budget deficit was just $1.7 billion and that it is now erased, or (and this choice is much, much more likely) that he knows that the budget isn’t even close to being balanced, but that if he claims this that some people will actually get the idea that his regime is pursuing fiscal responsibility, and that few, if any, will bother to check.

Biden also fumbled over his claim that 55 corporations that made $40 billion, or $400 billion, paid no tax at all. The figure he was searching for was indeed $40 billion, and this is due to the fact that these corporations have been taking advantage of quite legal tax breaks that were put in place in view of the fact that these corporations, as much as Old Joe and his henchmen want to incite class warfare against them, provide jobs for people who aren’t billionaires. Business Roundtable chief executive Joshua Bolten explained what would be the common-sense result of the repeal of these tax breaks, which, of course, the Biden regime is pursuing: “By significantly increasing taxes on corporations, the proposal would be counterproductive to the goal of increasing economic growth and job creation.”

Related: Confused Old Man Pretending to Be President Announces ‘Major Press Conference’ When There Isn’t One

Indeed. Underneath Old Joe’s dementia-ridden word salad, and his class warfare rhetoric, is the fact that his policies would deal another body blow to an already reeling American economy. Socialist states always go into the tank economically, as they kill all incentives to work harder and destroy individual initiative, and that’s exactly where Biden’s handlers are taking us.

Meanwhile, the old man himself has given us yet another example of the fact that he is long past his sell-by date as a front man for the people who are really running things. It’s only because Kamala Harris looks to be even worse that those in charge keep trotting out Old Joe.