‘Rev, I Love You’: Kamala Harris Calls Race-Hate Hustler Al Sharpton the ‘Conscience of Our Country’

What kind of a nation do you have when the individual who has been anointed as its very conscience is a race-baiting, antisemitic smear merchant? You have the United States of America during the Biden regime. On Friday, alleged Vice President Kamala Harris claimed that Al Sharpton, a man with a history of inciting racial hatred, is “part of the conscience of our country.” Well, he is certainly one of the godfathers and inspirations of Black Lives Matter, the 1619 Project, Critical Race Theory, and all the rest of the racist guilt-manipulation and revision to which we are subjected today, so maybe Harris has a point.

Harris addressed Sharpton during her speech at the race huckster’s National Action Network convention, which bore the theme of “Dealing with the Dream Under Threat.” Biden regime officials were out in force to show their support for Sharpton; besides Harris, the conference also featured putative Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and several other regime top dogs, including Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Harris took the occasion to gush from the podium: “Rev, I love you. And I thank you on behalf of all of us — everyone — for all that you do and all that you are. And as I have said in public and in private many times: Rev, no matter where you are, you are always a voice of truth, speaking about the importance of justice for all people. You are part of the conscience of our country. And I thank you for all that you do.” Unfortunately, none of the available news reports on the conference say whether or not Tawana Brawley was present, but most likely she was not.

Remember Tawana Brawley? Al Sharpton is a prominent and respected man today largely because of Tawana Brawley, whose case he rode to national renown, or infamy, depending on your point of view, back in 1987. Brawley was 15 that year when she went missing for four days and then was found in a garbage bag, covered in feces, with her hair chopped off and racial slurs written on her body. Before a nation agog in shock and horror, Brawley claimed that she had been repeatedly raped by six white men, one of whom was a police officer.

Sharpton became Brawley’s champion and rode the case for all it was worth, despite the fact that tests showed no signs that Brawley had been raped at all. He and Brawley even accused a local district attorney of being one of the rapists. Yet after an extensive investigation, a grand jury found that Brawley had not been abducted or raped and had apparently faked the whole thing to escape the wrath of her hot-tempered stepfather. The accused DA sued Brawley for defamation and won.

Yet despite the entire Brawley case being exposed as a hoax, Sharpton’s star continued to rise. In 1991, he led a march through the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, during which marchers carried anti-Semitic signs. During those riots, Yankel Rosenbaum, a Jewish student, was murdered. The following year, Sharpton, completely unrepentant, declared that he would use hate to achieve racial justice.

Then in 1995, Sharpton set his sights on Freddy’s Fashion Mart, a clothing store in Harlem. The Los Angeles Times reported in Dec. 1995 that “the white owner of Freddy’s clothing store, located near the landmark Apollo Theater, was involved in a dispute with the black owner of a record store in the same building. The building is owned by a black church group. Demonstrators had protested plans to move the record store, called the Record Shack, from the building and blamed Freddy’s. The clothing store was to expand into the record shop’s space after the move.” Sharpton led the demonstrations, during which “the clothing store’s security guard reported overhearing some of the pickets warning that they planned to burn and loot the store.” One said: “We are going to burn and loot the Jews.”

They did just that: a gunman went into Freddy’s Fashion Mart, lit it on fire, and shot several customers who were trying to escape. Eight people were killed.

That should have been the end of Al Sharpton’s career, just as the Brawley case should have been. But “Rev. Al” just kept going, coddled by a racism-obsessed Left, and now the vice president of the United States calls his execrable con man “the conscience of our country.” Well, that certainly explains why our country is in such trouble.