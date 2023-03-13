Get Ready to Stink for Climate Change, Thanks to Biden’s New Washing Machine Rules

“No credible scientific body,” wrote energy and environmental researcher Michael Shellenberger in 2019, “has ever said climate change threatens the collapse of civilization much less the extinction of the human species.” In fact, the whole idea that temperatures are rising to catastrophic levels is based on circular reasoning. But the Biden regime is all in on the climate change myth, and as always, ordinary Americans are the ones who have to pay the price. The latest manifestation of this comes in the form of new regulations for washing machines that make them work less well. Ready to stink to save the planet? You may have no choice.

The Washington Free Beacon reported Monday that Old Joe Biden’s Energy Department “last month proposed new efficiency standards for washing machines that would require new appliances to use considerably less water, all in an effort to ‘confront the global climate crisis.’ Those mandates would force manufacturers to reduce cleaning performance to ensure their machines comply, leading industry giants such as Whirlpool said in public comments on the rule. They’ll also make the appliances more expensive and laundry day a headache—each cycle will take longer, the detergent will cost more, and in the end, the clothes will be less clean, the manufacturers say.” America, welcome to managed decline.

The idea that this is a sacrifice that we all have to make for a green future is preposterous, not only because the planet will not be saved by Americans suffering less efficient washing machines, but because many people are likely to deal with their new, poorly working machines by running the clothes through again. Thus washing clothes will not only take longer because the machines don’t work as well as older machines, but because people will wash their clothes twice. Thus more water will end up being used, and the net benefit to the climate will be less than zero. But all this really isn’t about saving energy anyway.

Washing machine manufacturers are apparently already implementing the Biden regime’s new regulations. The Free Beacon recounts that a firefighter in Cincinnati “bought a high efficiency Whirlpool washing machine” but quickly discovered that “high efficiency” in 2023 doesn’t mean what it did even just a few years ago. He “came to regret the decision almost immediately,” because “the machine used less water,” in fact, so much less that his work clothes didn’t end up clean. “His colleagues at the firehouse quickly took notice. ‘I walked past my guys and they say, “Dude, you stink!” I smelled myself, and yeah, that’s me stinking.’” Truer words have rarely been spoken: “Dude, you stink!” could be the epitaph of the entire Biden administration.

Washing machines aren’t the only appliances that Biden’s handlers have targeted in their never-ending quest to make Americans’ lives miserable. The Free Beacon noted that “last month, the Energy Department published an analysis of its proposed cooking appliance efficiency regulations, which it found would effectively ban half of all gas stoves on the U.S. market from being sold.” That one gained widespread public notice and caused some controversy, but hardly anyone has noticed that “the department has also proposed new efficiency standards for refrigerators, which could come into effect in 2027.” So you’re going to be standing there in your stinking, half-washed clothes, looking into your refrigerator and seeing your spoiled meat and melted ice cream, courtesy of your green fridge that doesn’t keep anything cold.

The Energy Department, firmly committed to the climate mythology, actually wants us to believe that descending to Third-World living standards will change the climate sufficiently to allow for the continued existence of human life on this planet: “Collectively these energy efficiency actions … support President Biden’s ambitious clean energy agenda to combat the climate crisis.” Yeah, and if we just weigh down the accused witches with heavy stones and lower them into this pool of water, the ones who aren’t really witches will miraculously be prevented from sinking.

Related: Kamala Harris to Announce Plans to Help Americans Heat Their Homes by Burning Billions in Cash

Biden’s handlers are playing the usual shell game, trying to hoodwink Americans into thinking that these new, less efficient appliances will be just as good as the old ones that actually worked. The Energy Department admitted that “maintaining acceptable cleaning performance can be more difficult as energy and water levels are reduced,” but according to the Free Beacon, “it expressed confidence that Whirlpool and other appliance manufacturers can comply with its regulations without sacrificing stain removal and other performance standards.” Yeah, sure they can. What could be easier than reducing one’s resources and yet producing the same result?

In this, as in so much else regarding the Biden regime, you have to wonder: do they really believe their own nonsense, or do they just want to reduce America to Third-World status to satisfy some socialist, globalist imperative?