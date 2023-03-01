Thanks, Joe! Taliban Using Fingerprint and Gun Records to Hunt Down Afghans Who Worked for the U.S.

Some Afghans put their lives, and the lives of their families, on the line by aiding U.S. troops during our two-decade misadventure in their country, and now the very thing they risked everything to prevent has come to pass: the Taliban is back in power, and according to a new report, they are being hunted down in Afghanistan every day. The desperate situation in which these people find themselves is yet another terrible result of the fecklessness and indifference of Old Joe Biden and his handlers.

Fox News reported Tuesday that a new report from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction “detailing the chaos in Afghanistan following the American troop withdrawal in 2021 says the Taliban is now using fingerprint and gun records to hunt down Afghans who worked with the U.S. government.” According to a former officer of the fallen Afghan national government’s military intelligence apparatus, this is happening “on a daily basis.” The officer added: “They search their homes and if they cannot find the individual they will go after their family members. They punish their family until the person they are looking for surrenders. They will arrest someone at their home and beat them all the way to the police station.” This is, of course, because “the Taliban fear these forces because they think these people might be against them one day or have connections to the opposition fighting the Taliban.”

The Taliban is carrying out a sophisticated operation, “using biometric devices to detect and find former ANDSF,” that is, Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. “They take fingerprints and if there is a match, they take the individual to the police station.” As a result, “a lot of National Directorate of Security, Afghan National Army, and Afghan National Police officers were arrested through the use of biometric devices. Some are still in prison right now. Their families have no food or money. If the Taliban continue with this [these families] won’t last, they will collapse.”

The former officer who has revealed all this is still in Afghanistan; he says that he has moved four times since the Taliban returned to power, and if the Taliban jihadis find him, “will be executed.”

Gen. Besmullah Taban, who was previously the director of the Afghan National Police’s criminal investigative division, confirmed all this, saying that his mother has told him “that the Taliban sent people to my family’s house asking for my gun. They are looking for everything now, because there were systems showing which pistol or whatever belongs to whom,” thus alerting the Taliban to the identities of people who worked with American troops. “They are going through and trying to get that stuff.”

Meanwhile, a U.S. Marine infantry officer observed that “you’ve got guys who certainly do deserve to come to the U.S. who aren’t able to, and they’ve got a target on their back. The Taliban knows where they are and how to find them. It’s like we gave this guy a rope and noose around his neck and then kicked the chair out from under him.” Exactly. And why did we do that, except that Biden’s handlers seem intent on choosing to do what is absolutely the worst thing to do for Americans and their allies?

It would have been impossible to get everyone who helped us out of Afghanistan, but the Biden regime didn’t just leave a few of our friends behind. It actively brought other people who didn’t help U.S. forces out of Afghanistan, rather than those who did help. Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) were issued to people who aided the U.S. military in Afghanistan. Back in September 2021, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas explained that most of the Afghans who were brought over here after the catastrophically botched withdrawal from Afghanistan weren’t SIV holders at all: “Of the over 60,000 individuals who have been brought into the United States” at that time, Mayorkas said, “and I will give you approximate figures and I will verify them, approximately 7 percent have been United States citizens. Approximately 6 percent have been lawful permanent residents. Approximately 3 percent have been individuals who are in receipt of the Special Immigrant Visas.”

Three percent? Why so low? Neither Mayorkas nor anyone else in the Biden regime has ever offered a satisfactory explanation of this. It’s clear that the U.S. military was too busy implementing Critical Race Theory programs and enforcing vaccine mandates to formulate a coherent plan for an orderly withdrawal from Afghanistan. Now those who stood by us there are paying the price. Chalk up another reason why Old Joe will be remembered as the worst president in American history.