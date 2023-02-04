BOMBSHELL: White House KNEW About the Chinese Spy Balloon and Covered It up — but Then…

How cowardly and compromised is the Biden regime? We have fresh evidence of just how bad it is, courtesy of the Chinese spy balloon. The world found out about the now-infamous balloon on Thursday, when a Montana resident named Chase Doak spotted it and posted a video. But that was not the first that Old Joe Biden’s handlers heard of the balloon. Now it has come to light that they knew about it all along but kept the knowledge secret so as to avoid a confrontation with the Chinese Communist Party and keep Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s now-canceled trip to Beijing on track. Patriots can thank Chase Doak for the small show of spine from the Biden State Department that the cancellation represented.

“Not gonna lie,” Doak tweeted with his video. “First, I thought this was a #ufo. Then, I thought it was @elonmusk in a Wizard of Oz cosplay scenario. But it was just a run-of-the mill Chinese spy balloon!” But Bloomberg revealed in a bombshell report Friday that “as it turns out, US authorities were well aware of the unidentified object that had entered American airspace on Jan. 28, that had then left and re-entered over North Idaho on Tuesday.” But Blinken was slated to huddle with the ChiComs in Beijing, and Old Joe and his henchmen didn’t want to let something as trivial as what J. Michael Waller of the Center for Security Policy terms “China’s military espionage incursion into the US” get in the way of a friendly tête-à-tête in the Forbidden City.

Not gonna lie. First, I thought this was a #ufo. Then, I thought it was @elonmusk in a Wizard of Oz cosplay scenario. But it was just a run-of-the mill Chinese spy balloon! pic.twitter.com/cBV7goF6Sv — Chase Doak (@ckdoak) February 2, 2023

In fact, Biden had already been informed about the spy balloon long before Chase Doak spotted it, and his handlers were holding nervous discussions about whether or not to shoot it down. Yet Blinken thundered Friday that China’s decision to launch the spy balloon was an “irresponsible act” that represented a “clear violation of U.S. sovereignty and international law.” He added that China’s “decision to take this action on the eve of my planned visit is detrimental to the substantive discussions that we were prepared to have.”

As it turns out, this was all an act, a bit of shameless and dishonest posturing from what must be the most dishonest administration the American people have ever had to endure. When he struck this pose of moral indignation over China’s “decision to take this action on the eve of my planned visit,” Blinken actually had planned just days before to go ahead with his visit even though he knew all about the Chinese spy balloon.

Blinken also knew that the thing was likely hovering over Montana because Malmstrom Air Force Base, where a large number of the U.S.’s Minuteman intercontinental ballistic missiles are located, is there. Nonetheless, Biden’s handlers didn’t dare to do anything that might be perceived as taking a hard line on China, and Blinken’s trip was going to go on as if all were well. That is until Chase Doak entered the picture.

Related: It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like World War III

Bloomberg notes that “as the balloon continued to hover over the Big Sky state on Wednesday, Biden huddled with his national security team to receive a detailed briefing on the balloon. The president argued for shooting the object down, but was urged against doing so by his most senior military advisors.” The hyper-woke pair of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark A. Milley argued against doing anything about the balloon, arguing that American citizens might be put at risk by any such action as if they weren’t already being put at risk by their government’s open demonstration of cowardice and weakness. But Old Joe agreed that the wokesters had a point and decided to let the balloon go on its merry way and let Blinken head to Beijing. “For now,” Bloomberg adds laconically, “the White House opted not to inform the American public. Events, however, soon forced Biden’s hand.”

In December, before Chase Doak and the world spotted the Chinese spy balloon, Peter Schweizer of the Government Accountability Institute told Mark Levin about Hunter Biden’s strange dealings with China. Schweizer noted that in 2009, Hunter Biden set up a firm in Washington near the office of the vice president, and “two years after that, he signs a multibillion-dollar private equity deal bankrolled by the Bank of China. The executives that made that happen actually met with Vice President Biden about a year earlier. Of course, that deal was consummated when Hunter Biden flew with his father on Air Force One to China. His father had official visits. Hunter was meeting with his business partners. So Joe Biden and Hunter Biden and this corruption joined at the hip. What we have to factor in this is ultimately, in my mind, not a story about corruption but compromise. It is about national security, and it is about spying.”

Spying. Hmm. When they concluded this deal, did the Bidens and the Chinese release any celebratory balloons?