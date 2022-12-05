Biden's DHS Signals It Wants to Criminalize Political Dissent

In a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced portentously that “the United States remains in a heightened threat environment.” It seems that “lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances continue to pose a persistent and lethal threat to the Homeland.” Yet while the DHS claims to be tracking terror threats from people with a “range of ideological beliefs,” it is especially concerned “threat actors could exploit several upcoming events to justify or commit acts of violence, including certifications related to the midterm elections” and “the marking of two years since the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.” The message is clear: DHS is going to devote its resources to the alleged terror threat coming from those who dissent from the Leftist establishment line. Meanwhile, the agency plans to release Afghan Muslim criminals into the United States. The priorities of Biden’s handlers’ “counterterror” apparatus are all too clear.

DHS warned that “targets of potential violence” include “the LGBTQI+ community” and “racial and religious minorities,” as well as “government facilities and personnel” and “perceived ideological opponents.” Clearly, these “terrorism experts” have in mind the Leftist stereotype of someone who rejects the dominant Leftist ideology: anti-gay, racist, opposed to the government as long as Joe Biden or others like him are in the White House, and determined to do violence to those they hate. The genuine terror threat of the Leftists who rioted all over the country in the summer of 2020, causing billions of dollars in damage, is completely ignored: DHS doesn’t even contemplate the existence of terrorists who are aggressively pro-LGBTQI+, ostentatiously anti-racist (or at least claim to be), and love Joe Biden’s authoritarian America-Last regime.

And aside from one mention in the DHS bulletin of an Islamic State (ISIS) plot, likewise ignored is the jihad terror threat, particularly in connection with the tens of thousands of Afghans the Biden regime has brought into the country. The Washington Times reported on Oct. 30, 2022, that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) isn’t sending Afghan evacuees who have been convicted of crimes back to Afghanistan. In March 2022, DHS “announced Temporary Protected Status, effectively a deportation amnesty, for Afghans who were in the U.S. by March. Under TPS, the administration concluded that Afghanistan was too mired in chaos to accept returning nationals.”

Tom Homan, who ran ICE during the Trump administration, explained that instead, these criminals are likely to end up free inside the U.S.: “Under a 2001 Supreme Court ruling, ICE has a limit on the length of detention for immigrants. What is known as the Zadvydas ruling said immigration detention is an administrative procedure meant to facilitate deportation. If the government has no firm prospect of deportation after six months and cannot show exceptional national security or public safety reasons, then the person should be freed.” This includes even convicted rapists and child molesters.

The Times also notes that “nearly 80,000 evacuees were brought out of Afghanistan and to the United States under a special ‘parole’ program during the Biden administration’s airlift operation.” There could be any number of Islamic jihadis and common criminals among them. But the Nov. 30 DHS bulletin doesn’t even mention these evacuees as a potential terror threat.

Instead, we are told that “some domestic violent extremists in the United States praised an October 2022 shooting at a LGBTQI+ bar in Slovakia and encouraged additional violence. The attacker in Slovakia posted a manifesto online espousing white supremacist beliefs.” And “while violence surrounding the November midterm elections was isolated, we remain vigilant that heightened political tensions in the country could contribute to individuals mobilizing to violence based on personalized grievances. Over the past few months we observed general calls for violence targeting elected officials, candidates, and ballot drop box locations.” Even the attack on Paul Pelosi, as full of oddities as it was, gets a mention as if it were a clear example of the right-wing extremism that is supposedly the biggest terror threat the nation faces today.

Clearly, DHS is playing political games with the safety and security of the American people. Instead of focusing on actual threats, such as the continuing one of jihad terrorism and the completely ignored 800-pound gorilla in the room, violence from Antifa and Black Lives Matter, DHS is devoting the lion’s share of its time and attention to fabricating a right-wing terror threat and using it to silence opponents of the regime. The ultimate goal is to criminalize political dissent. That’s the real message of the latest National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin. What we need now is a counterterror apparatus to protect us from the counterterror “experts.”