Pence Echoes Leftist Talking Points, Claims Trump’s Words on Jan. 6 ‘Endangered Me and My Family’

When did Mike Pence morph into Mitt Romney? The formerly sane vice president has now joined the likes of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger in banging the tattered Jan. 6 “insurrection” drum, trying to stoke hatred of Donald Trump and provoke legal action against him over this supposed effort to destroy “our democracy” that lacked a leader, advance planning, weapons, and everything else you might expect an attempt to overthrow the government to have.

Pence is making the media rounds promoting his new memoir, So Help Me God, which is sure to release a megaton of pious posturing and hypocrisy into the atmosphere; on Sunday, ABC’s World News Tonight released portions of an interview with the perfect-haired fraud, showing that Pence is going all-in on echoing talking points that Leftists use with increasing frequency to silence and discredit patriots.

Pence told ABC’s David Muir that Donald Trump engaged in “reckless” rhetoric on that fateful day that “endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol.” This came when Muir “referenced the former president’s tweet as violent protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, accusing Pence of not having the ‘courage to do what he should have done’ with regard to certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory in Congress in his capacity as president of the Senate.”

Pence told Muir: “It angered me, but I turned to my daughter, who was standing nearby, and I said, ‘It doesn’t take courage to break the law, it takes courage to uphold the law.’ The president’s words were reckless. It was clear he decided to be part of the problem. The president’s words that day at the rally endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building.” This was just feeding the Jan. 6 mythology of a mob of violent, crazed MAGA protestors, stirred into a frenzy by Trump, storming the Capitol. Like the Jan. 6 Committee, Pence ignores the fact that Trump told protestors to proceed “peacefully and patriotically.”

Even worse, Pence takes Trump’s critical statement, that he lacked the “courage to do what he should have done,” as incitement to violence, endangering him and his family. This is an extremely common Leftist talking point: a patriot says something critical about a Leftist, no matter how mild, and then the Leftist claims that he or she has been inundated with death threats as a result. This is both a deflection from the fact that the Left is responsible for the overwhelming majority of the political violence in this country and an attempt to reinforce the Biden regime’s false narrative that “white supremacists” and “right-wing extremists” constitute the greatest terror threat the nation faces today.

For Pence to aid and abet the propagation of the myth that conservative speech equals violence is the height of irresponsibility. The Left’s long-term goal in propagating this myth is to silence dissent altogether, which would include silencing Mike Pence as well, unless he continues on his present trajectory and comes out as transgender or something tomorrow, publishing a new memoir called So Help Me Gaia.

If Mike Pence was in danger on Jan. 6 and there were angry protestors shouting “Hang Mike Pence,” he wasn’t in danger because Trump had tweeted that he lacked courage. Pence is also echoing discredited witness Cassidy Hutchinson’s claim that Trump said Pence “deserved” the chants, which Trump heatedly denied saying. The Jan. 6 stitch-up is an elaborate exercise in trying to fabricate an act of treason and pin it on Trump. It should be beneath Mike Pence to go along with the charade.

But of course, Pence made his choice long ago; he said on Jan. 4, 2021: “I promise you, come this Wednesday, we’ll have our day in Congress. We’ll hear the objections. We’ll hear the evidence.” Yet just two days later, without explanation, he was singing a very different tune. And now this. The establishment media is delighted and is, of course, giving Pence’s statements big play, but they’re unlikely to convince anyone who hasn’t already fallen for their Jan. 6 melodrama.

What Pence himself is getting out of all this is unclear. Maybe he thinks he can become the Romney/Cheney Republicans’ choice for president in 2024. Given how the 2022 elections went, he could conceivably play that game all the way to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. But it’s much more likely that he, like so many other Republicans, would just be cast to play the Washington Generals facing the Democrats’ Harlem Globetrotters.