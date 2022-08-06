WATCH: Biden Shows TWICE That He Doesn’t Know He’s President

Old Joe Biden had a couple of rocky virtual appearances Thursday and Friday, during which he twice referred to the president as if the chief executive were someone other than himself. Now, everyone in the world knows that Old Joe isn’t really the president in the sense of actually making decisions for the direction of the country, but while he does hold the title, Joe himself seems to be unsure of that as well. Biden’s handlers have been working hard to project an image of Old Joe as hale and hearty and sharp as a tack, but he keeps making their job difficult for them.

On Thursday, vaxxed and boosted Biden, appearing via teleconference because he keeps on testing positive for COVID-19, announced happily that he was speaking with “some of the — America’s largest companies and labor organizations: Kaiser Permanente, General Motors, Cummins, Carrier, Ameren, you know, the United Auto Workers, the AFL-CIO.” He was, of course, praising their efforts to implement his green agenda to hand global economic hegemony over to Communist China for the foreseeable future, including General Motors’ new electric Corvette.

Old Joe enthused: “I’ve spoken to the Chairwoman [GM CEO Mary Barra] about the possibility of my being able to buy one of those Corvettes that are electric vehicles that — you know, when they come out. And I’m not going to be able to do it because I can’t drive a vehicle while I’m Vice President — while I’m President any more than I could when I was Vice President.”

President Joe Biden, who is in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 again, complains about not being able to buy an electric Corvette: “I can’t drive a vehicle while I’m Vice President…while I’m President." pic.twitter.com/r2Zv908qkF — Newsmax (@newsmax) August 4, 2022

Just a slip of the tongue, of course, and The Big Guy immediately corrected himself. The only problem is that there are just so many slips of the tongue from Old Joe. Friday’s came during Biden’s remarks on the July jobs report. “You know,” said the old man, “I know most families are focused on just putting three meals on the” — and here there was an “oh no, is he about to fall off the cliff?” pause — “table, taking care of their kids, and paying their bills. Helping you do that is my job. That’s the President’s job as well.” None of our nation’s intrepid Leftist “journalists,” of course, dared ask Old Joe who exactly the president was.

BIDEN: “Helping you do that is my job. That’s the president’s job as well.” Would someone mind asking Joe who he thinks the president is?

pic.twitter.com/kXj9jBC32j — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 5, 2022

WhiteHouse.gov, as always ready on the spot to play the role of the guy who walks after the circus elephant with a dustpan and broom, rendered that “That’s a President’s job as well,” as if Old Joe were just giving us all a little civics lesson about the duties and responsibilities of the Commander-in-Chief, but their cleanup job was no use. The video shows that he emphasized “president’s,” as if it were both his job and the president’s, not “that’s,” as he would have if he were just enumerating the things the president had to do.

None of this should come as any surprise to anyone. We have seen Joe in his foggy moments many times before. In April 2022, he boasted that “the unemployment rate is 3.6 percent, down from 6.4 percent when I took office nineteen months ago.” He had actually only been in office for fifteen months, although to be sure, it seemed like fifteen years. In January 2022, Biden said that “there is a lot of reason to be hopeful in 2020.” Then he asked on March 4: “How did we get to the place where, you know, Putin just decides he’s gonna invade Russia? Something like this hasn’t happened since World War II.” You know, back when Hitler invaded Nazi Germany.

Biden’s confusion about exactly which country Putin was invading was ongoing. He also declared in his March 2022 State of the Union address that “Putin may encircle Kyiv with tanks, but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people. He has also mistaken his wife for the vice president and the vice president for his wife. In July 2021 and again in December of that year, Biden referred to our vacuous national lady-in-waiting as “President Harris.”

All of this just reinforces the obvious: Biden is not fit to be president of the United States, and those who are propping him up are doing an inexcusable disservice to the country. Of course, given the catastrophic and utterly predictable results of the policies they have implemented since Jan. 20, 2021, doing a disservice to the country may have been the point all along.