Wait—Why AREN’T Democrats Enthused About Biden for 2024?

As PJM’s Rick Moran noted Tuesday, Old Joe Biden doesn’t get any respect, and he’s fed up. According to a Tuesday report in the UK’s Daily Mail, he is “irritated” that his stellar record of accomplishment has not garnered him more support within his own party, as he has “faced a mountain of discussions about potential primary challengers compared to other first-term [presidents] this early in office.” And really, what are these Democrats dissatisfied about? Joe is everything they want in a president, and then some.

The Dems want to destroy the oil industry and force the nation to abandon fossil fuels. Biden has that initiative well underway. They wanted to bring in massive numbers of illegal migrants and essentially erase the Southern border. Biden has certainly done that. The Left hates beef and chicken, and meat in general, and Old Joe is taking care of Americans’ taste for all that by making it too scarce to find and too expensive to enjoy. Democrats wanted the United States to start sending money to fund Palestinian terrorism again and to reenter the climate change accords that will ultimately destroy the American economy altogether, and Biden has done it.

Democrats have heaped scorn, contempt, and open hatred on conservatives for years, and have created divisions in the country that haven’t been seen since the Civil War. Old Joe promised that he would be a unifying force, but instead, he has been stridently divisive, siccing his justice department on angry parents at school board meetings and applauding as Democrat congressional leadership has created and perpetuated the Big Lie of the Jan. 6 “insurrection” in order to demonize and ultimately criminalize their legitimate political opposition.

So from a Democrat perspective, what’s not to like? That may be what has Old Joe irritated. Sure, he’ll be 82 years old 15 days after election day 2024, but at 79, he has accomplished so much of the Democrat agenda, even while lapsing into incoherence here and there and making a few statements that his White House handlers had to walk back, why shouldn’t he keep on playing the role of president until he is 86?

Nevertheless, some Democrats are decidedly meh about the man who is clearly the most effective Democrat president since Jefferson Davis. Asked if she would back Old Joe in 2024, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Socialist Paradise) sputtered, “Should he run again, I think that I – you know, I think it’s – it’s, we’ll take a look at it. But, right now, we need to focus on winning a majority, instead of a presidential election.” Senator Joe Manchin (D-Usually) responded, “We’re just trying to do our daily thing, brother. Trying to do what we got to do that’s good for the country.” The up-and-coming young firebrands of the party are even worse: South Carolina gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham has called on Biden to pass the torch “to a new generation of leadership.”

Old Joe does have a few stalwart supporters, however, including his partner in word salad-making, Vice President Kamala Harris, who was unusually coherent when she said, “Joe Biden is running for reelection and I will be his ticket mate. Full stop. That’s it.” Well, maybe. But with Biden’s plummeting poll numbers, this dynamic duo’s reelection campaign may not end up materializing. The American people don’t seem to be even as excited about a president who is ticking off everything on the Democrat wish list as the Democrats themselves are. The people, who have to bear the economic cost of the Democrats’ fantasies about climate change, fossil fuels, and the rest, realize that Biden’s policies are catastrophic, and are only going to cause more harm the longer they’re implemented.

That’s why the Democrats have a real problem. If they don’t run Old Joe again in 2024, anyone they do run will be pushing the same failed policies, the very ones that Americans have watched fail. The 2024 Democrat platform will call for further implementation of policies that are already destroying the American economy and gravely threatening the nation’s international standing and future. If Joe Biden’s presidency teaches us anything, it is that Democrat policies are very, very bad for America. But any replacement for Joe in 2024 will still be running on them. It’s hard to see then how any Democrat candidate, no matter how young, charismatic, and articulate, can arouse much enthusiasm for the next presidential election. Americans have seen up close how bad these policies are. Will they vote for them in large numbers? Only the most indoctrinated and propagandized will do so with any enthusiasm.