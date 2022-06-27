Leftist Assaults Rudy Giuliani in Grocery Store, Claiming He’s ‘Gonna Kill Women’

On Sunday, former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, 78, went into a ShopRite supermarket on Staten Island to campaign for his son Andrew, who is running for governor. A ShopRite employee named Daniel Gill, 39, spotted him and saw an opportunity to demonstrate anew the ascendancy of fascist thuggery among the Left: Gill approached Giuliani from behind and hit him hard on the back, all the while shouting about how the pro-life Giuliani was “gonna kill women.” The elderly Giuliani staggered but didn’t fall. The only thing that fell (yet again) was the likelihood of Leftists calming down and tolerating any dissent from their views.

Giuliani, who in the 1990s pulled the city out of a Leftism-induced tailspin of economic decline and rising crime (only to have his work undone by Bloomberg, de Blasio, and now Eric Adams), was talking to a group of supporters when, as he later recounted, “All of a sudden, I feel this, ‘Bam!’ on my back. I don’t know if they helped me not fall down, but I just about fell down, but I didn’t.” Nonetheless, Gill had given him no inconsiderable wallop: “I feel this tremendous pain in my back, and I’m thinking, what the — I didn’t even know what it was.”

Gill, however, made sure he knew what had happened and why “All of a sudden, I hear this guy say, ‘You’re a f–king scumbag,’ then he moves away so nobody can grab him. And he says, ‘You, you’re one of the people that’s gonna kill women. You’re gonna kill women. You and your f–king friend are gonna kill women.’ Then he starts yelling out all kinds of, just curses, and every once in a while, he puts in that woman thing. You guys think you’re saving babies, but you’re gonna kill women.’”

A woman who was in the ShopRite at the time, Rita Rugova-Johnson, said was “stunned” by Gill’s actions. “I was shoulder-to-shoulder with Rudy inside ShopRite. We’re talking, and all of a sudden an employee came out of nowhere and open-handedly slapped him in the back and said, ‘Hey, what’s up scumbag?’

Gill has been well indoctrinated, not only into the Left’s line about murdering children but into its increasing contempt for civility and peaceful, mutually respectful discourse. Giuliani himself articulated the widening chasm between Leftists and those who dissent from their agenda when he said: “The Supreme Court made a decision. You don’t go around attacking people because of it. I mean, go get it changed.” That’s what conservatives set out to do when Roe v. Wade was first decided in 1973, and now their work has finally come to fruition. Leftists are somewhat less patient: faced with the setback of Dobbs v. Jackson, they call for violence, riot, and hit old men from behind.

Giuliani said that Gill’s blow made him feel as if “somebody shot me,” and added: “Luckily, I’m a 78-year-old who is in pretty good shape. If I wasn’t, I would have hit the ground and probably cracked my skull.” He determined to call the police and have Gill arrested to demonstrate that even in Joe Biden’s America, where laws are flagrantly flouted as long as it’s Leftists who are flouting them, this kind of behavior must not stand: “I say to myself, ‘You know something? I gotta get this guy arrested. I talk about ‘broken windows’ theory all the time. You can’t let the little things go.” The “broken windows” theory led to Giuliani’s revival of New York City in the 1990s: prosecute minor crimes such as graffiti tagging, and criminals will get the message that their activities are not being tolerated. Crime will decrease. Giuliani implemented this theory, and it worked. Sunday he said: “I’m like, ‘I’m gonna get this guy arrested as an example that you can’t do this. And I said, also, in New York, we don’t prosecute people anymore And one of the reasons I brought crime down is I didn’t ignore stuff like this.”

Andrew Giuliani, for his part, said that his father was “tough as nails. He’s doing fine. But it’s a sad day when New Yorkers’ greatest crime fighter, ‘America’s Mayor,’ is attacked. I blame the left-wing for encouraging violence. This is crazy.” Yes it is, but what else is the Left in general but crazy? Confronted with a Supreme Court decision that did not outlaw abortion, but only made it possible for some states to outlaw it, the totalitarian Left is in a towering rage that it can no longer force the entire country to comply with its proclivities. Rudy Giuliani is unlikely to be the last pro-lifer to be assaulted. Moloch is very, very angry.