Nancy Pelosi Gives Us Her Solution to White Supremacy

One of the foremost sages of our troubled times, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Absolut), has given us a solution to the all-encompassing problem of white supremacy and white privilege in American society (and no, it doesn’t involve more vodka). Who are we, mere mortals, who cannot approach Pelosi’s levels of wisdom, piety, or blood alcohol content, to question? Ours is only to implement her commands. And so (how did you guess?), the freedom of speech has got to go.

In the wake of the shooting in Buffalo by a self-described member of the “authoritarian left,” Pelosi said, according to ABC News, “that social media companies have to address and track down extremism on their platforms.”

What a coincidence! Top Democrat leaders have been saying exactly the same thing, even before Buffalo. See, you didn’t think great minds really do think alike, but even before the shooting Barack recommended that the government adopt procedures for censoring speech based on “whether it strengthens or weakens the prospects for a healthy inclusive democracy,” by which he meant, as Leftists always do, “Leftist hegemony over the public square.” He neatly avoided troublesome Constitutional issues, or at least attempted to do so, by insisting that they simply weren’t in play at all: “The First Amendment,” he declared, “is a check on the power of the state. It doesn’t apply to private companies like Facebook and Twitter.”

Another heavy Democrat hitter, Hillary Clinton agreed — also before the Buffalo shooting. She tweeted on April 21, “For too long, tech platforms have amplified disinformation and extremism with no accountability. The EU is poised to do something about it. I urge our transatlantic allies to push the Digital Services Act across the finish line and bolster global democracy before it’s too late.”

And now, as the remedy to the white supremacism that afflicts us everywhere, with Bull Connor and George Wallace stalking the streets and slavery itself just around the corner, Pelosi says that what we really need are people who will rat out their neighbors in the service of the benign and gentle state: “There has to be vigilance. People have to alert other authorities if they think that someone is on a path to domestic terrorism, to violence of any kind.”

Aware that there might be hidebound naysayers who will not see the wisdom of turning America into an authoritarian police state in which only one point of view, that of the far Left, can lawfully be enunciated, Pelosi added: “Obviously you have to balance the free speech issues,” and “Freedom is so important to us, but that freedom also carries public safety with it and we have to balance that.”

Related: Pelosi Gets Religion, Uses It in Naked Attempt to Manipulate Conservatives

Yeah, freedom is important, but come on, man! It’s not as important as safety! Has Pelosi ever heard Benjamin Franklin’s famous dictum, “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety”? If she has, she has long forgotten it, and is now calling upon her countrymen to do just that: give up their liberty for safety. Will they get that safety? Of course! Would the government lie to you?

Pelosi also repeated the common Leftist claim, echoed by Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and the FBI, among others, that the biggest terror threat the nation faces today is “white supremacy.” “The statistics have been showing us there’s more of a threat of domestic terrorism and violence than international, global terrorism affecting our homeland,” Pelosi said. As is well known, statistics can be made to say virtually anything, and it is unfortunately clear that by “domestic terrorism,” the feds mean people such as parents who are angry about Critical Race Theory and gender delusions being forced upon their children in public schools.

How can we stop all these domestic terrorists? Clearly, Pelosi and her friends and allies believe that the first way to cleanse our land of this scourge is to destroy the freedom of speech, so that the “disinformation” by which they supposedly thrive cannot spread. The Disinformation Governance Board has been “paused” for now, but it is not dead. Also not dead are Leftist efforts to destroy the freedom of speech and force their authoritarian agenda upon an unwilling populace that has been silenced in the name of fighting “domestic terrorism.” The Buffalo shooting just gave Leftist leaders a new pretext to continue to do what they’ve been doing for a long time.