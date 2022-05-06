Conquistador Joe: Biden Promises to ‘Conquer’ Spanish-Speaking Americans or Something

It was just another day at the Biden White House on Cinco de Mayo, as Old Joe came out as a conquistador or something. And hey, if his Assistant Secretary of Health can claim to be a woman, then the alleged president can be whatever he says he is. But as usual, it wasn’t at all clear what exactly Biden meant. Clinton advisor Paul Begala just said: “I expect Biden to run, I hope he runs” in 2024, but it’s by no means a certainty that Biden will be able to form a coherent sentence in 2024. It’s a struggle for him now.

Biden: "25 out of every 100 children in grades kindergarten through senior in high school speak Spanish…and we'll conquer and honor and lift up all those folks who in fact, are, have gotten in the way."

pic.twitter.com/BTx1qXZirU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 5, 2022

During a speech in the Rose Garden, and clearly in the presence of a teleprompter, although not necessarily always obeying its dictates, Biden said:

And most of all, we’re gonna continue to fight for the rights and opportunities and dignity of Mexican-Americans and all Latinos in America. I might point out, and Jill and I talked about this, if we don’t get smart in this country, and the other team doesn’t understand what’s goin’ on, you know, twenty-five out of every one hundred children in grades kindergarten through, uh, senior in high school, speak Spanish. Twenty-five out of every one hundred. It’s overwhelming the interest not only of those kids, but of all Americans, that we invest, we invest in the community. And we’ll conquer and honor and lift up th-, all those folks who in fact, uh, are, have gotten in the way. You know, Mexican-American culture is a great contribution to, to America.

All right, let me get this straight, Joe. We’re going to conquer Spanish speakers in America? Or are Mexican Americans the ones we’re going to conquer? And what could his teleprompter possibly have said that he took to be “conquer”? Why are we honoring those whom we have conquered and who have gotten in the way? And above all, why does everyone straight-facedly go along with this charade, day in and day out, and no one has the courage to stand up and say: “Wait a minute. The president can’t even read coherently off a teleprompter. Why do we think he can be a competent leader of the once-free world? Shouldn’t we be rethinking our options here?”

If Biden’s Disinformation Governance Board were remotely honest and were anything other than a new means for Leftists to demonize, marginalize, and silence those who oppose them, it would be labeling as “disinformation” anything that suggested that Joe Biden was a competent and capable chief executive. Instead, we are still at the “Hey, the emperor’s got a really sharp new suit” stage. The establishment media still takes scant notice of Biden’s many verbal miscues and howlers.

It’s easy to play if-it-had-been-Trump games with the fact that Biden asked on March 4: “How did we get to the place where, you know, Putin just decides he’s gonna invade Russia? Something like this hasn’t happened since World War II.” Biden also declared in his State of the Union address that “Putin may encircle Kyiv with tanks, but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people.” He has repeatedly confused the mask mandate with Title 42, the Trump-era law that at least partially staunches the flow of migrants across the Southern border. He has mistaken his wife for the vice president and the vice president for his wife. But with the media turning away and pretending that none of this has happened, and Biden operating from his fake Oval Office with his teleprompter and the opportunity to do multiple takes of a statement, the American people still largely don’t know just how far gone he really is.

It’s also easy to see why the establishment media would prefer to remain mum about Biden’s cognitive abilities. Leftist “journalists” never want to report anything that puts a Leftist president in a bad light, no matter who he is.

Also, après moi, le déluge, as French King Louis XV said: “After me, the flood.” If you think Joe Biden is bad, just wait til Kamala Harris, who makes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez look like a particle physicist, is president of the United States. Harris is Old Joe’s insurance against the 25th Amendment and the likely reason why a seasoned Leftist political operative such as Begala would actually hope that this barely-there puppet would keep his act going until Jan. 20, 2029. The Democrats just don’t have any viable alternative. Look around at their leading figures, and Old Joe starts to look like Franklin Delano Roosevelt. FDR couldn’t walk, and Joe can’t talk, and they’re both big-government socialists. FDR, however, wanted a strong America. So that’s where the similarities decisively, resoundingly end.