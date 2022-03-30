Stephen Colbert Says Joe Biden Should Slap Peter Doocy for Asking Uncomfortable Questions

PJM’s Kevin Downey Jr., a standup comedian himself, said it Tuesday: “Today, every comedian in the U.S. is on Facebook making nervous jokes about the likelihood of Will Smith copycats walking on stage and walloping a comic over a joke that hurt their little feelings.” And not just comedians: on Tuesday, late-night Leftist propagandist Stephen Colbert, allegedly a comedian himself, called on Old Joe Biden, who is clearly as accomplished a pugilist as he is a president, to slap Fox News’ Peter Doocy for daring to ask His Majesty impertinent questions. Yes, it has come to this: Leftists are so open now about their authoritarianism and determination to crush dissent that Colbert got applause for saying that the president of the United States should physically assault a reporter for asking him questions he didn’t like.

Colbert began by making fun of Doocy. “Yesterday, President Biden held a press conference, and he was asked a ridiculous question by a ridiculous man: Fox News reporter and that one kid in high school who wears a suit to gym class, Peter Doocy.” Then Colbert played a clip of Doocy asking Biden about what he meant “when you said a chemical weapon used by Russia would trigger a response in kind?” Doocy was asking whether Biden was actually saying that the U.S. would use chemical weapons, but Biden answered, “It will trigger a significant response.” When Doocy asked him, “What does that mean?” Biden responded, “I’m not going to tell you. Why would I tell you? You have got to be silly.”

The easy marks, crooks, socialists, and assorted nuts that make up Colbert’s audience thought that Biden was a regular Don Rickles. They laughed and applauded at Biden’s line, but it really wasn’t anything to laugh about. Biden was pretending that Doocy was asking him to reveal state secrets and details of his strategy against Putin, when in reality, Doocy was simply asking the dementia-ridden pseudo-president to clarify one of his many reckless and ill-considered recent remarks.

Colbert then added, “Remember—,” but stopped for more applause before plowing on. “Yes. Remember how on last night’s show I said that slapping is never, ever the answer? I’d like to file a one-time exception on behalf of the president of the United States.” For this, he drew even more applause from the assembled lumpenproletariat. He then mimicked Doocy while pretending he was indeed asking for classified information, saying: “Uh, Peter Doocy, Fox News. I’ve got two more questions. First, what are the exact locations of all of America’s troops? And can you give me the nuclear launch codes? Just tell me, is one of them a four?”

Related: Steve Harvey: ‘Political Correctness Has Killed Comedy’

Hilarious. The problem with what Colbert said was not that doddering Old Joe Biden is going to start menacing recalcitrant reporters. The problem is that Colbert, a quintessential Leftist establishment figure, is trying to intimidate Doocy, and other journalists as well, into hesitating to ask Biden questions that show up the establishment narrative. Make Doocy the butt of late-night jokes enough times, and maybe he will start toeing the line. And even if he doesn’t, other reporters who don’t want to be held up to nationwide ridicule for questioning the manifest nakedness of our present emperor will hesitate to ask questions of which Stephen Colbert might disapprove.

The possibility of physical assault can’t be ruled out, either. Even if Biden doesn’t lace up the gloves and take Doocy on, Leftists have been calling for physical confrontations with conservatives for years now. Colbert was just adding fuel to that fire. Remember Kathy Griffin holding Trump’s bloody severed head, or Madonna saying she wanted to blow up the White House, or Robert DeNiro saying he wanted to punch Trump in the face, or Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, and Kamala Harris inciting Leftist violence?

Colbert’s remarks were just more of the Left normalizing violence against dissidents and legitimizing the use of force against those who refuse to get into line. Kevin Downey Jr. said that, while working standup, “I’ve had people charge me on stage. I’ve seen situations that look like an episode of ‘When Animals Attack.’ With stage lights in my eyes, drunk, charging hecklers can be impossible to see until their fist is bouncing off my pretty head.” Soon, thanks to Stephen Colbert and other Leftists, those words could apply to dissenting reporters at presidential press conferences, too.