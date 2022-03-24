Uh Oh: Now Biden Has Promised Us A 'New World Order'

How often do we need new world orders? As often as oil changes? Speaking on Monday at Business Roundtable’s CEO Quarterly Meeting in Washington, Old Joe Biden said portentously: “And now is a time when things are shifting. We’re going to — there’s going to be a new world order out there, and we’ve got to lead it. And we’ve got to unite the rest of the free world in doing it.” It has been just thirty years since George H. W. Bush promised a new world order, and apparently, that one is already gotten stale. So Old Joe is going to bring us a still newer one, and once again the question must be asked: what could possibly go wrong?

Bush said in his State of the Union address on Jan. 29, 1991, that “we stand at a defining hour”; apparent “things” were “shifting” back then, too. This was during the Gulf War, in which the U.S. invaded Iraq after Iraq annexed Kuwait. Bush explained, however, that “what is at stake is more than one small country, it is a big idea: a new world order, where diverse nations are drawn together in common cause to achieve the universal aspirations of mankind: peace and security, freedom, and the rule of law. Such is a world worthy of our struggle, and worthy of our children’s future.”

Apparently, it was Putin’s invasion of Ukraine that made Old Joe and his henchmen think that Bush’s new world order was worn out and that we needed a still newer one, or at least the war in Ukraine has become the occasion for Biden and others to speak more openly about what they hope to do. The fact that Biden’s handlers have been working toward a radical restructuring of society has been obvious from the beginning of this dumpster fire presidency, and as a result, we can have a more or less clear idea of what they want Biden’s new world order to look like.

In the first place, it will involve no fossil fuels. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) chief Michael Regan confirmed two weeks ago, when he spoke at the White House along with so-called Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and alleged Vice President Kamala Harris, and announced “proposed limits on new buses and large trucks to curb some of their greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% in the next decade.” Regan boasted, “We’re pressing the accelerator to reach a zero-emissions future sooner than most people thought.” The White House is attempting to use skyrocketing fuel prices, which they brought about by shutting down the Keystone Pipeline, placing a moratorium on oil leases on federal property (which was blocked in court but is apparently still followed in the Interior Department, as the number of drilling permits it has issued has dropped sharply), suspending some existing drilling leases, restricting fracking, placing onerous financial regulations on the oil industry, and more, to implement their green agenda, which could effectively make the United States a Third World country. New world order!

The U.S. could be turned into a Third World country, that is, if there is room for a United States in Biden’s new world order at all. Biden’s handlers have effectively erased the Southern border and as a result, illegals are streaming in at a rapid clip. Even the New York Times admitted last October that “migrants were encountered 1.7 million times in the last 12 months, the highest number of illegal crossings recorded since at least 1960.”

A new record could be set in 2022, as the UK’s Daily Mail reported last week that “more than 170,000 migrants are waiting on the Mexican-side of the U.S.-Mexico border to cross and claim asylum” once the Biden administration trashes, as it is expected to do, Title 42, a Trump-era provision that allowed illegal migrants to be expelled during the COVID-19 hysteria.

A country without borders is no country at all. Are Biden’s handlers impossibly stupid and unaware of this fact or fully aware of it and determinedly setting out to render the U.S. borderless? A borderless U.S. fits in well with Leftists’ commitment to their idols of “diversity” and “multiculturalism”; it may even be, in their twisted analysis, an attempt to ensure international peace by making every place pretty much like every other place (and all equally squalid, dirty, and dangerous), so that wars of conquest have no purpose.

It’s a silly and ultimately suicidal utopian vision, but what else makes sense of what Biden’s handlers are doing to border security? Once one sees it all as part of Joe’s new world order, it begins to make sense. In any case, one thing is certain: if Biden’s handlers succeed in implementing their ridiculous and dangerous vision, their new world order won’t even last as long as Poppy Bush’s.