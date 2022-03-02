'Go Get Him!': Was Biden Signaling U.S. Troops Are Going to Ukraine?

At the end of his mess of a State of the Union address Tuesday night, alleged president Joe Biden bellowed: “One America! The United States of America! God bless you all, and may God protect our troops. Thank you. Go get him!” To be sure, Old Joe concluded with “May God protect our troops” in his April 28, 2021 faux-State of the Union address as well, but at that time, we still had a significant force in Afghanistan. Now, after his catastrophically bungled withdrawal from there, American troops are still found all over the world, but for the first time in many years, they are not embroiled right now in any major conflict. Old Joe’s renewed blessing, however, plus his extremely curious “Go get him,” strongly suggests that U.S. troops may be back in a large-scale conflict before too long.

Biden ends with "Go get him" ??? pic.twitter.com/gFFDynJCF4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 2, 2022

Biden explicitly ruled this out during his State of the Union speech Tuesday: “Let me be clear. Our forces are not engaged and will not engage in the conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine.” Yet his strange exclamation at the end of his slurred, rambling, hectoring remarks seemed to undercut this promise, as the only person Biden is likely to have meant that we should “go get” is Vladimir Putin.

Many have suggested that the dotty old puppet read a stage direction that was intended for people who were supposed to come up at the end of the speech and guide the faux president out of the hall. This possibility is reinforced by the fact that the exclamation “Go get him!” is conspicuously left out of the White House transcript of the speech. While it may well be that Papa Dementia read a stage direction again, as he has in the past, it is equally possible that the reference to the troops meant that American soldiers would soon be going to get Putin or at least fighting against Russian forces in Ukraine.

The suggestion of this was so strong and widely understood that Kamala Harris had to clean up after Old Joe on Wednesday morning, saying on the Today show: “As we’ve said, and I’ll repeat, we’re not going to put U.S. troops on the ground to fight Russians in Ukraine, down on the ground or in the air. However, we have been supplying Ukraine and our allies with an extraordinary amount of support that is about security assistance and military assistance. We have deployed thousands of U.S. troops to our NATO alliance countries, Poland being one example, because we are prepared to assist our allies with what they need in terms of support, for example, in receiving refugees, but also we are there because we are an alliance.”

It’s noteworthy also in this connection that Biden followed his declaration that American forces would not be fighting against the Russians in Ukraine by saying: “Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO Allies – in the event that Putin decides to keep moving west.” That was, in effect, a promise that we will go to war with Russia if the conflict escalates to include any NATO member state.

Factoring into these considerations also is the fact that Joe Biden is a liar. He doesn’t just bend the truth to his advantage now and then; in over fifty years in public life, he has shown himself again and again to be an accomplished, sophisticated, calculating, elaborate, and habitual prevaricator. It is no exaggeration to say that nothing that he says, nothing whatsoever, can be or should be taken at face value.

Accordingly, when he says our troops won’t be going to Ukraine, start watching for the troop transports. Biden would no doubt love to be able to announce to a shocked world that U.S. forces had taken out the evil Putin; it would surpass even the killing of Osama bin Laden during the first two Obama terms in giving the impression of tough, confident American leadership. It would also almost certainly mean a world war, and Old Joe has not shied away from all manner of brinksmanship in recent days.

So will American troops be dispatched to “go get him” by this corrupt, America-Last, short-sighted, failed, self-serving administration? We can only hope that the “Joe read his stage directions” theory is correct.