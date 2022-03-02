That Wasn't a State of the Union Speech, That Was a Stump Speech

When the state of the union is abysmal — and it’s your fault — the last thing you’d do is spend an hour talking about it in front of the nation you just spent a year tearing down. Especially when potentially cataclysmic midterm elections are breathing down your neck like Biden behind a third-grader.

And so, President Biden, who had been duly shot up with enough of the good stuff to win the Kentucky Derby, spent the first quarter of his speech talking about other nations. He spoke about the courage of the “Uranian” people in their hand-to-hand existential struggle to fend off the invasion his own weakness had provoked. “And a pound of Ukrainian people, a proud, proud people, pound for pound ready to fight with every inch of energy they have,” he crowed.

When he wasn’t fighting with his dentures and attempting to crown himself with the heroics of terrified foreign civilians, Biden tellingly spoke about how the United States and our European and other formerly liberal but now bordering-fascist pals (Canada and Australia, for example) are unified. The whiff of globalist communism swelled to a stench as he proudly disclosed that “the United States has worked with 30 other countries to release 60 million barrels of oil from reserves around the world,” and that “America will lead that effort, releasing 30 million barrels from our own Strategic Petroleum Reserve. And we stand ready to do more if necessary, united with our allies.” We all know that Leftists hate fossil fuels, so we shouldnt be surprised to see them leverage the crisis they made by dumping strategic fuel reserves. This is an incredibly reckless thing to do when, thanks to them, western nations are increasingly dependent upon oil and gas deliveries from unfriendly places.

Once the Ukraine crisis had been thoroughly mined, Biden pivoted to his stump speech for Congressional Democrats. He spent a scant few minutes acknowledging that people in the States were suffering, but that was all COVID-19’s fault, you see. “We meet tonight in an America that has lived through two of the hardest years this nation has ever faced. The pandemic has been punishing.” No, Joe, the glo-coms’ overreaction, seizure of systems, and disastrous policies were punishing. The virus did a comparatively tiny amount of damage.

Undaunted, Biden went on to brag about dumping trillions into the economy while ignoring the predictable jump in inflation he caused. He touted the American Rescue Plan and repeated the universally discredited lie that his administration created record new jobs. (It didn’t — we’re just seeing the return of some of the jobs Big Left destroyed with “pandemic” policies, and we’re still millions of jobs short of where we were.)

The stump speech went on to take credit for Donald Trump’s “America First” policy of promoting the return of manufacturing to the safety and efficiency of American soil. Biden used the occassion to push for congressional passage of the Bipartisan Innovation Act to “make record investments in emerging technologies and American manufacturing.” We all know what that means: our tax money going to tech innovators who had been getting along just fine on their own, but an injection of sweet guvmint bucks is too good to pass up. And along with those bucks comes partnership with Big Government, including all its woke social programming and whatever other controls our ruling class feels like exercising. (Hint: de-platforming and de-banking one’s political enemies can be adapted to all sorts of industries. How’s your ESG score?)

Before long, the classic Democrat campaign tactic of offering to fling fat handfuls of cash at everything took center stage. Biden offered to ratchet up the socialization of medicine by imposing price controls on pharmaceutical companies and expanding Medicare’s power to set prices.

He urged that we “cut energy costs for families an average of $500 a year by combatting climate change.” This is ridiculous on its face: “green” energy is the most expensive and least reliable energy in the world. But Biden will hand out your money to people who green up their houses and choose to drive electric vehicles.

There were proposed handouts for child care, home care, long-term care, and affordable housing. I guess that, with over a million new destitute, illegal residents in the past year alone, these issues are becoming more important than ever.

Biden then blew up his whole “make it in America” stance by proposing new corporate taxes. And there was more globalism: “And that’s why in the G7 and other meetings overseas we’re able to put together, I was able to be somewhat helpful, 130 countries to agree on a global minimum tax rate so companies can’t get out of paying their taxes at home by shipping jobs and factories overseas.” Got that? Democrats want to make your vote matter even less, by making American policy beholden to global policies set by elites around the world for whom no American voted and whom no American can petition for redress.

Then there was a $15 national minimum wage (which would destroy the few small businesses that survived pandemic policies), free money for college, takeovers of community colleges, and increased unionization. There was COVID blather and offers of increased federalization of local police. There was gun-grabbing talk that included this howler: “Look, repeal the liability shield that makes gun manufacturers the only industry in America that can’t be sued. The only one.” Um, hello? Let me know when we sue Pfizer, Modern, or J&J for vaccine harm.

Biden pushed Democrats’ right-to-cheat legislation and touted his Historic™ (everyone drink) SCOTUS nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson. He pretended to care about securing the border then pivoted to legalizing illegal aliens who were brought here illegally by their illegal immigrant parents. He tipped his hat to abortion and LGBTQ+ “equality,” and took a stab at buying military families’ votes. A notable moment occurred when Biden (once again) waved the corpse of his son, Beau, and talked about environmental hazards soldiers faced that “put them in a flag-draped coffin.” At that moment, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) heckled Biden by calling out, “You put them in, 13 of them,” a reference to the troops he got killed with his pathetic Afghanistan withdrawal.

When Biden said flag draped coffins I couldn't stay silent. I told him directly he did it. He put 13 in there. Our heroic servicemen and women deserve so much better. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 2, 2022

Recommended: This Was the Most Infuriating Part of Biden’s State of the Union Speech

Throughout the presentation, the two commie harpies over Biden’s shoulders were distracting to say the least. VP Harris’s overly emotive facial expressions and brown Hillary-esque pantsuit were irritating enough, but Pelosi’s incessant denture hockey stole the show. If anyone should have elected to keep wearing a mask, it’s her.

In his closing remarks, Biden gave a nod to the reason he was there and declared “the State of the Union is strong because you, the American people, are strong.”

“God bless you all, and may God protect our troops,” he said before shredding yet another norm by refusing to say “God bless America.” Instead, he bizarrely said, “Go get ’em!”

May God bless, save, and restore America.