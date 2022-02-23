Pelosi Uses Ukraine Crisis to Push Failed Democrat Russian Collusion Narrative

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Ketel One) is thrilled that Old Joe Biden’s handlers have imposed sanctions on Russia, and never one to miss an opportunity, she seized the moment to prop up the Democrats’ failing narrative about Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election: “It’s stunning to see in this day and age a tyrant roll into a country,” Pelosi intoned with all the faux-moral indignation and self-righteousness she could muster, adding: “This is the same tyrant who attacked our democracy in 2016.” Well, no. Putin is hardly a poster boy for electoral probity, but the claim that he manipulated the 2016 election in order to put Donald Trump in power has been discredited as thoroughly as any claim can be — except, of course, amid the tangle and confusion of Pelosi’s synapses.

Pelosi also suggested that World War III was in the offing, likening Putin to Hitler and his incursion in Ukraine to the National Socialist expansionism that led to World War II: “This, my friends, is our moment. This is the Sudetenland.” Hitler demanded Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland in 1938 and received it from appeasers led by British prime minister Neville Chamberlain, before turning to Poland, where his invasion touched off World War II. Pelosi continued: “That’s what people were saying. You cannot ignore what Putin is doing. Nobody, of course, is ignoring it. But you cannot take it any lighter than what it is — a total assault on democracy.”

World War III may indeed be in the offing, for Putin sees the weakness and fecklessness of the Biden administration and clearly saw that this was the time to act and claim the Russian-majority portions of eastern Ukraine and maybe more as well. It is ironic, and cuts directly against Pelosi’s narrative, that Putin is moving while Biden is president after not making a move during the four years of the Trump administration.

Trump himself said of Putin Tuesday: “I think he sees this opportunity. I knew that he always wanted Ukraine. I used to talk to him about it. I said, ‘You can’t do it. You’re not gonna do it.’ But I could see that he wanted it. I used to ask him. We used to talk about it at length.” He added: “If properly handled, there was absolutely no reason that the situation currently happening in Ukraine should have happened at all.”

This is all a far cry from what Biden’s handlers sold us about Old Joe. “Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be President,” Biden’s Twitter account boasted on Feb. 21, 2020. “He doesn’t want me to be our nominee. If you’re wondering why — it’s because I’m the only person in this field who’s ever gone toe-to-toe with him.”

Related: Watergate and the Russia Hoax: Getting It Right

In the febrile Democrat imagination, Putin didn’t want Hillary Clinton to be president, either, so he schemed to hijack our election and place his puppet Donald Trump in the White House. Yet even the rabidly partisan Mueller investigation couldn’t establish the Russian collusion claims the Democrats and the establishment media so insistently made. Now the whole hoax has unraveled, with top Democrats including those involved in Hillary Clinton’s campaign implicated, as Charlie Martin explains here; for example, Michael Sussman “was indicted for lying to FBI General Counsel James Baker when he presented ‘evidence’ suggesting an illicit connection between Trump and the Russian Alfa Bank and said he had no client; … the gist is that Sussman was billing the Clinton campaign and Rodney Joffe when he said he had no client. At the time, Sussman was employed by Perkins Coie, a high-powered Washington law firm.”

But Pelosi is still running with the myth: that Trump was Putin’s good and faithful servant, placed in the White House by Vlad himself. She doesn’t explain, of course, why Putin didn’t move against Ukraine while his man was in the White House and instead waited to do so when the man whom he supposedly feared got into office. Pelosi knows the establishment media will never challenge her on the nonsense she spouts, so what’s the downside?

“This is a very evil move on the part of Vladimir Putin,” Pelosi said. “He is a KGB guy who happens to be probably the richest man in the world because of this exploitation of his own people.” No word, of course, on her own stock trades that have made her a fantastically wealthy woman and led to increasing accusations that she has benefited from insider knowledge she gained as House Speaker to make herself rich. Here again, the media will cover for her and further her preferred narrative, so Pelosi has nothing to worry about. Neither does Putin, of course. The man he supposedly so feared clearly doesn’t keep him up nights, except maybe to plan new adventures to take advantage of this dementia-ridden puppet’s time in the Oval Office.