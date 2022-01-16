Clueless: Woke FBI Downplays Anti-Semitic Aspect of Hostage-Taking at Texas Synagogue

The jihadi who stormed the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, and took hostages Saturday, demanding the release of convicted jihad terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, is dead, and the hostages are safe. And now comes the real work: whitewashing, downplaying, and ignoring outright what took place, because it doesn’t fit the establishment narrative.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno got the ball rolling when he said, “We do believe from our engagement with this subject that he was singularly focused on one issue, uh, and it was not specifically related to the Jewish community, uh, but we’re continuing to work to find motive and, and we will continue on that path.”

The FBI don’t believe the terrorist hostage taker at the Texas synagogue was an antisemitic event because it was “singularly focused on one issue” which was not “specifically related to the Jewish community. “We are continuing to work to find motive.” pic.twitter.com/nQoQPRzsXN — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) January 16, 2022

DeSarno’s bizarre statement is based on the fact that the demands the hostage-taker made all revolved around Aafia Siddiqui, aka “Lady al-Qaeda,” who is serving 86 years in prison for plotting a large-scale jihad massacre in New York City. The hostage-taker reportedly demanded that his “sister” be freed, which led to widespread speculation that he was in fact Aafia Siddiqui’s brother. At this point, however, although they have not released his name, officials have announced that he is no relation to Siddiqui, and thus was referring to her as his sister in Islam.

According to Tom Winter of NBC News, the hostage-taker even had the rabbi of Congregation Beth Israel, Charlie Cytron-Walker, whom he was holding hostage, call another rabbi in New York City. “The purpose of the call was to again demand the release of Aafia Siddiqui. The New York City based rabbi called 9-1-1 and the NYPD is well aware of the incident,” tweeted Winter.

So let’s get this straight. A man enters a synagogue and takes hostages, and warns that if anyone gets too close, people will die. He demands the release of an al-Qaeda terrorist. The FBI then asserts that his actions were “not specifically related to the Jewish community,” apparently because he was talking only about Aafia Siddiqui, and at least not reportedly railing against Jews and Israel.

So why exactly did he do all this in a synagogue? He had the whole wide green world in which to take hostages; why did he choose Congregation Beth Israel of Colleyville, Texas? Once he had taken his hostages, why did he have one rabbi call another rabbi in order to demand Aafia Siddiqui’s release? What does Congregation Beth Israel have to do with Aafia Siddiqui? What does its rabbi, or the rabbi whom the hostage-taker had him contact in New York City, have to do with Aafia Siddiqui?

The answer to both questions is: nothing whatsoever. The hostage-taker chose the synagogue over any other possible target because of the widespread belief in the Islamic world that the Jews control the world through various surreptitious means, as Jordanian professor Ahmad Nofal articulated last April. Railing against “Zionist notions” and “Jewish notions,” Nofal said, “It is forbidden to say ‘Jewish’ nowadays … Forbidden! Fine. Whatever. We’ll say ‘Zionist.’ It is the same thing. See how they rule the world? They even monitor what words you use. What kind of power is this? If you curse 1.7 million [sic.] Muslims — there’s nothing to it, but if you dare to say one word [against the Jews], they cancel you.”

Nofal was not singular. In a Friday sermon in 2016 at the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, Sheikh Muhammad Ma’moun Rahma declared: “Are you aware, oh Muslims and Arabs, that global Jewry holds the political reins in the world’s superpowers? The entire world knows that the Jews control the sources of knowledge and fortune, in order to take hold of the reins of culture and economy. In America and in Europe, they are now the kings of finance, the leaders of the media, and the owners of the publishing houses. They are behind many of the ideological and political movements in the East and West. Oh Muslims and Arabs, listen to what The Protocols of the Elders of Zion tells us. They said: ‘We must get our hands on the global news agencies, because the press and the media are the means to control global ideology. That way, people will only see the news from the point of view we choose.’ Their goal is to uproot Islam and bring ruin upon its followers.”

If the “global news agencies” are really in the hands of Zionists, they’re doing a remarkably poor job in telling Israel’s side of the story, but never mind. The hostage-taker chose the synagogue because he clearly believed that the Jews, and perhaps only the Jews, held the power to secure Aafia Siddiqui’s release. The synagogue in Colleyville, in his febrile imagination, would be directly connected to the Jewish power brokers who could be compelled by his hostage-taking to do his bidding.

The FBI should know all this, but it doesn’t. Early in the Obama administration, it scrubbed all counterterror training materials that made any mention of Islamic texts and teachings, and severed ties with all the independent contractors (including me) who were teaching agents about the beliefs and goals of jihad terrorists. Islamic anti-Semitism is yet another forbidden area for today’s FBI; they can’t investigate anything that might appear to be “Islamophobic.” So Matt DeSarno is operating out of the willful ignorance the FBI chose as policy years ago. This time, the agency’s woke idiocy is actively misleading the American people about what happened in Colleyville.