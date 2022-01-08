Keith Olbermann Wants Trump, Cruz, Boebert, and Others Barred from Holding Public Office

Keith Olbermann, who can always be counted on to offer a cool, carefully considered opinion, is not happy with Old Joe Biden. On Thursday, at the height of the Democrats’ “insurrection” hysteria, he tweeted: “Real leadership from @POTUS in his 1/6 anniversary speech at this hour would be to call on Congress to pass the bill invoking the Insurrection provisions of the 14th Amendment to ban Trump, Gosar, Brooks, Boebert, Cruz and the other traitors from ever again holding public office.”

Olbermann is famously unhinged, but in this case, he has revealed what appears to be the Democrats’ playbook. Far-Left attorney Marc Elias tweeted last August: “’No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress…who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress…shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.’-US Constitution.” And then on Dec. 20: “My prediction for 2022: Before the midterm election, we will have a serious discussion about whether individual Republican House Members are disqualified by Section 3 of the 14th Amendment from serving in Congress. We may even see litigation.”

Olbermann is fed up with the fact that this process has not yet been set into motion. He attached a video to his Thursday tweet that contained a classic Olbermann tirade. Sounding like a demented Allen Ginsberg giving us some woke beat poetry, Olbermann started his rant with a Dantescan catalog of evildoers: “January 6. One year. And what have we done with that year? In essence, nothing. Subpoenas issued, ignored, mocked. Traitors, crooks, sadists, racists, gun-fetish psychos, seditionist Congressmen, plotters of coup d’etat, still strung out on stupidity and impunity, and ready to do it all over again.”

Then Olbermann gave us the rarest of things in his rants: an actual true statement: “And they’re not even the real problem. We are.” Yes, that’s right. The real problem is not the ringleaders of an insurrection that never was, but the authoritarian Leftists who are determined to criminalize the political opinions of half the American population.

But that, of course, is not what Olbermann meant. He was angry that his enemies weren’t behind bars, or hanged, drawn and quartered, by now. “One year gone. And if the midterms only go as badly as midterms usually go, only one year left.” The fault lay with inexcusably lax officials: “And where is the special prosecutor making life a living hell for Bannon and Miller, Gosar and Boebert, Jordan and McCarthy and Trump? Where’s the attorney general giving us not a boilerplate speech, but indictments. Where is the Homeland Security chief telling us, ‘Yes, January 6 was terrorism, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers are terrorist organizations, and no, you’re not crazy.’”

Actually, Keith, yes, you are. And one of the ways in which you’re crazy is that after a summer of Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in which the perpetrators were for the most part never even arrested, you still think that Leftists have a harder time than others from the police: “If you and I stormed the Capitol, we would be met by rubber bullets and tear gas.”

Olbermann was also correct that Old Joe Biden is asleep at the wheel, but not in terms of the border or the economy or Afghanistan: “And where is the president, who is preserving and protecting and defending the Constitution of the United States of America? Where’s the president who knows that they are not going to change their minds because you govern well, that the Republicans will destroy democracy and if they take the House, they will impeach you anyway?”

The attorney general who sicced the FBI on parents at school board meetings is not activist enough for Keith: “Where is the president who will fire this wooden statue we call Merrick Garland?” And of course, the evil conservatives are trying to kill us all: “Where is the president who is not sleepwalking and hiding behind naïve, antiquated cliches about bipartisanship when the other side is trying to kill all of us?”

Olbermann concluded:

Where is the president who knows that the bully understands only fear — yours, and his – and that the only way to stop the bully, to stop the Republicans, to stop the trucks, to stop the next coup d’etat, is to make them fear that they will lose everything they have, because they have made it clear: America is going to be them, or us. And God d***it, Joe, it is your job to make sure it is us. And if you don’t see it that way, resign. We need somebody in your chair who realizes that democracy could be dead a year from right now. We want that to be you. But if it isn’t, the rest of us don’t have any more time to wait, or to waste.

In a sane society, no one would think Olbermann was fit to rant on any platform besides the street corner. But in this maniacal diatribe, he may have been enunciating the Democrats’ program for the new year.