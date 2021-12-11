Jussie Smollett ‘100 Percent’ Sure His Guilty Verdict Will be Overturned

These have been dark days for hate hoaxer Jussie Smollett, but he is certain that better times are ahead. His lead attorney, Nenye Uche, said Thursday: “We feel 100 percent confident that this case will be won on appeal. Unfortunately, that’s not the route we wanted but sometimes that’s the route you have to take to win, especially a case where we remain 100 percent confident in our client’s innocence.”

Uche did not explain how anyone could possibly still be convinced of Smollett’s innocence, but he didn’t have to. After years of establishment media propaganda about “systemic racism,” often echoed by the highest authorities, including Old Joe Biden himself, a certain percentage of Americans will believe Smollett was really the victim of a racist, anti-gay hate crime no matter what the evidence actually shows.

Uche continued: “He’s a human being, he’s disappointed — but I will tell you this: I am very proud of him, I’m very, very proud of him. He’s holding up very strong, he’s committed to clearing his name and he’s 100 percent confident that he’s going to get cleared by the appellate court.” Yet as the New York Post noted, “Prosecutors said Smollett paid the Osundairos [the two men who attacked him] $3,500 for the attack and planned out every aspect of the hoax, down to the specific homophobic and racial slurs he wanted the brothers to use and how hard they should throw their punches.”

Uche claimed that Smollett was innocent because he was found not guilty of one charge of lying to police in one interview while being found guilty on other charges of lying. “Jussie was not accused of doing two different things,” Uche asserted, “and he was accused of doing one thing, and charged multiple times for the same incident, a jury cannot come out and say guilty of lying, but not guilty of lying. It doesn’t make sense.”

Smollett’s entire hoax was designed to smear a large segment of Americans as violent, bigoted racists, and the establishment media, eager as ever to promote hatred and division, eagerly played along and made him a hero, with even Old Joe Biden and Kamala Harris chiming in on his side. Despite all this, Uche claimed that Smollett had been found guilty in the media before he was found guilty in the courtroom: “From the first day of this case, his case has been prejudged, his case has been tried in the media, and it’s unfortunate, this is the United States of America. We live in a constitutional democracy where everyone is presumed innocent but obviously, if we’re being honest, that hasn’t been the case.”

Yet even though he clearly thinks that he lives in a racist, prejudiced country in which racial minorities cannot get a fair shake, Uche concluded: “But we are confident in our appellate system, we’re confident in our Illinois Supreme Court and we’re confident that at the end of the day, what’s out there in the news media, and in the gossip forums are not going to stand a chance in court.”

It is, of course, nearly 100% likely that Smollett’s appeal will fail. The evidence that he faked the hate crime against himself is just too strong. But it will be interesting to see if his multitude of defenders among the Left in Hollywood and Washington, D.C. will continue the silence they have thus far maintained since he was found guilty or if they will begin once again to line up behind him, ignoring the mountains of evidence of his guilt and insisting that he was a victim of “white supremacism.”

Leftists have done this before. Beginning in the 1950s and continuing into the 1970s and 1980s, numerous prominent Leftists insisted that Alger Hiss, a Soviet spy who had worked at high levels in the State Department, was not guilty. Even after Hiss was convicted of perjury in connection with his claim not to have been a Communist spy, he continued to be a darling of the Left and one of Leftists’ favored examples of the alleged “witch hunts” that were conducted against accused Communists at the time. The Left couldn’t admit that Hiss was guilty because to do so would have validated a central claim of their opponents, that Communists had indeed infiltrated the U.S. government.

In the same way, even if they don’t continue to insist that Smollett is innocent, Leftists are likely never to admit that he is guilty. To do so would involve acknowledging that their claims of rampant racism among Trump supporters, and Americans in general, are false and based on lies and hoaxes. That will never happen, so will Jussie Smollett become the new Alger Hiss? Stranger things have happened.