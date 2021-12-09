It Will Never End: Pfizer Chief Says FOURTH Covid Jab Will Be Needed Soon

Pfizer top dog Albert Bourla had some bad news Wednesday for those who are still hoping that there might be an end to the Covid hysteria sometime soon: the third shot, surprise surprise, isn’t going to do the trick. His careful and balanced scientific mind was cautious, but Bourla was fairly sure that yet another shot would soon be required unless we all want to kill grandma. “When we see real-world data,” Bourla proclaimed, “we will determine if the omicron is well covered by the third dose and for how long. And the second point, I think we will need a fourth dose.” Of course we will! You didn’t really think we wouldn’t, did you?

According to CNBC, “Pfizer and BioNTech released results from an initial lab study Wednesday morning that showed a third shot is effective at fighting the omicron variant, while the initial two-dose vaccination series dropped significantly in its ability to protect against the new strain. However, the two-dose series likely still offers protection against getting severely sick from omicron, the companies said.”

Got that? The two-dose scheme doesn’t really work, but then again, yes it does. Don’t think too hard about this, just accept it. It’s science.

Science is Bourla’s job; while Anthony Fauci has claimed the mantle of Mr. Science, Albert Bourla is at the very least Mr. Science Second Class. According to CNBC, Bourla had “previously projected that a fourth shot would be needed 12 months after the third dose.” But now science tells us that that’s far too long a wait, and if we don’t speed up the fourth shot, billions upon billions will die from this quite mild variant: “With omicron we need to wait and see because we have very little information. We may need it faster,” he said.

Once again, of course we will! But before we all roll up our sleeves for that fourth jab and all the jabs that are going to come after it, let’s recall that on April 1, 2021, Bourla tweeted: “More #COVID19 news to share: Updated topline analysis of 927 confirmed symptomatic cases from our Phase 3 study with BioNTech showed our vaccine is 91.3% effective measured seven days through up to six months after the second dose….The data also showed the vaccine was 100% effective against severe #COVID19 as defined by @CDCgov and 95.3% effective against severe COVID-19 as defined by @US_FDA. Very reassuring news.” And: “Excited to share that updated analysis from our Phase 3 study with BioNTech also showed that our COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective in preventing #COVID19 cases in South Africa. 100%!”

100%! Two jabs would wipe out Covid! Bourla wasn’t saying anything at all back in April about a third dose, much less about a fourth. The two shots were well-nigh completely effective; why would any more have been needed? And then in November, the same intrepid Pfizer CEO thundered that people who spread “misinformation” about Covid were essentially mass murderers: “Those people are criminals. They’re not bad people. They’re criminals because they have literally cost millions of lives.”

Related: BREAKING: FDA Panel Rejects Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Booster

Now wait a minute, Bourla. On April Fool’s Day (hmmm) you told us that two doses of your Covid miracle cure were “91.3% effective effective measured seven days through up to six months after the second dose,” and “100% effective in preventing #COVID19 cases in South Africa” (where, let’s remember, the omicron variant is supposed to have originated). So weren’t you spreading “misinformation,” in that you didn’t say a word at the time about any need for a third or fourth dose, or about all the other doses that you’re going to tell us we need next week? Doesn’t that make you, in your own words, a “criminal”?

Bourla, of course, need not worry about suffering any consequences for the misinformation he spread. That’s the privilege of the elites! It is only the common people who have to pay the price for their mistakes.

When will it end? No one can say. How many shots will be enough? It may be that before too long we’re getting our weekly doses of Covid juice. And even that might not be enough. How about daily? It could be that before too long Old Joe Biden and Dr. Fauci will be telling us to get our Covid shots three times a day, at ten, two, and four, like the old Dr. Pepper ads. And Albert Bourla will, as ever, be happy to supply the ever-increasing demand. These are the experts! We must trust them! Remember: Not to have total blind faith in Biden, Fauci, Bourla and the rest would be anti-science!