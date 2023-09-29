Costa Rica Declares State of Emergency as Migrants Overwhelm the Tiny Country

Costa Rica is a tiny country, just 0.52% the size of the United States. And yet, the Costa Ricans are being inundated with the worldwide crush of people trying to get to the United States.

Joe Biden has opened the floodgates. And the pressure from his open borders base to let as many of these people into the country as possible is resulting in a humanitarian and national disaster.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves said, “The people that arrive are passing across Costa Rica trying to get to the United States, basically.”

It’s not just migrants from Central America. People are coming from all over the world to take advantage of Joe Biden’s invitation to come. According to President Chaves, people who are crossing his border are from around the world, including Venezuela, Ecuador, China, Colombia, Haiti, Yemen, and Bangladesh. The numbers going through Costa Rica are a foretaste of how many migrants will be entering the United States in about 10 days.

CNN:

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), over 84,490 people entered Costa Rica through its southern border in the month of August – an increase of 55% compared to the previous month. Regionally, the number of migrants crossing the treacherous Darien Gap – which connects Panama and Colombia and has recently served as a barometer for movement – broke a new record this year. According to authorities, 248,901 people have crossed the jungle so far in 2023, and of those, approximately 20% are children and adolescents.

We should start referring to Biden as “President Unsustainable.” We have an unsustainable debt, an unsustainable budget deficit, unsustainable conflict in Ukraine, unsustainable inflation, and an unsustainable flood of largely poor, mostly uneducated people trying to enter the United States.

Any treaty or convention the U.S. signed or agreed to abide by relating to the movement of vast numbers of people contained nothing about committing national suicide.

The Darien Gap — the small strip of land connecting Colombia and Panama — has never seen such migration. According to authorities, 48,901 people have crossed the gap so far in 2023, and of those, approximately 20% are children and adolescents. That’s nearly 50,000 people crossing the jungle — no roads, no rest stops, no road signs, nothing except bandits, rapists, and malarial mosquitoes.

Almost all of them are heading to Costa Rica and then the U.S.

In a statement on Wednesday, IOM called for governments in Central America and Mexico to work together to address “the immediate humanitarian needs” of the travelers and longer term solutions, warning that existing aid resources were “stretched thin.” “People transiting Central America and Mexico face numerous challenges. The trek through the Darien jungle leaves many injured, sometimes abandoned on muddy slopes, swept away by sudden river floodings, and vulnerable to robbery, violence and sexual abuse,” the statement read. “In countries along the route, financially depleted families find themselves hungry, sleeping in the streets and forced to beg. Many experience health issues like diarrhea and dehydration,” it said.

Let’s be clear. This crisis is wholly manufactured by Joe Biden. It’s a national emergency, and Biden would be well within his responsibility as president of the United States to, at the very least, bring order to this chaos.

The bottom line is that the United States has the sovereign right recognized by the United Nations and every single international body to control its own damn borders.

Maybe that’s the “high crime and misdemeanor” that Biden should be impeached for.