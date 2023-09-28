Squad Member Rep. Pressley: 'No Doubt About It. Our Border is Secure.'

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) has proven time and time again that she’s not the brightest bulb in the room. That may be because she’s usually on a different planet than the rest of us.

Advertisement

For example, during a CNN interview with Jake Tapper, the Massachusetts Democrat was asked about the looming government shutdown and funding border security during the crisis. Tapper pointed out that Republican governors sent a few buses to northern cities, and Pressley responded that she disagreed with using people as “political pawns.”

That’s when the rocket blasted off and sent her speeding toward Mars.

“No doubt about it, our border is secure, and we are in the midst of a humanitarian crisis,” she said.

Fox News:

“You think the border is secure? Or it is not secure?” he asked. Pressley repeated that America is “in the midst of a humanitarian crisis” and that federal investment must be secured to support migrant families. Tapper asked for clarification a second time, noting that he agrees this is a humanitarian crisis, “But just to get some clarity on this, and sure it is a conversation for another day, but do you think that the border is secure? Is that what you said?” “Yes, the border is secure,” the Massachusetts congresswoman claimed a second time. “And we’re in the midst of a humanitarian crisis that has been created by a broken system.”

Advertisement

“But if you have millions of undocumented migrants coming into the country, how is the border secure?” Tapper later asked.

Pressley didn’t answer that, preferring to repeat her mantra that this was a “humanitarian crisis” and claiming that it wasn’t “a new crisis” — meaning, of course, IT’S NOT BIDEN’S FAULT!

“I’m not disagreeing with anything you’re saying, except for the idea that the border is secure. If you have people crossing the border, it’s just by definition not secure,” Tapper said. He went on to note the argument that the lack of security at the border gives millions of migrants an incentive to work with smugglers and make the incredibly dangerous journey to cross illegally instead of using the safer legal processes. He added, “It just seems like just such a refusal to acknowledge reality to say that the border is secure when we all know millions of people are crossing the border illegally every year.”

Tapper tried one more time.

“Okay, it sounds like in there you acknowledge that there are millions of people crossing the border illegally, which would mean that the border is not secure,” Tapper said, later asking, “Would you grant me the point that the border is not secure?”

Advertisement

“Jake, that is a conversation for another day,” Pressley said. “Right now I’m squarely focused on preventing a government shutdown.”

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it,” Joseph Goebbels said. It’s known in cognitive psychology as the “illusory truth effect.”

If enough Democrats keep repeating it, the illusion of a secure border will become truth. And then we will be well and truly screwed.