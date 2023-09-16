Without Warning, San Diego County Becomes Drop-Off Point for Thousands of Illegal Aliens

Without even a “please” from the White House, San Diego County has become the latest region to be victimized by Joe Biden’s effort to pawn his illegal alien crisis on someone else.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are dropping off hundreds of illegal aliens at train and bus stations throughout San Diego County because there’s a lack of space between two border fences for the illegals to camp out waiting to be processed.

“I have been in close communication with the city of Oceanside’s elected leaders and senior staff, as well as local social services organizations, to help the migrants who were dropped off here without a choice, and I applaud their responsiveness,” said Rep. Mike Levin (D-Dana Point.) “I have also communicated my concerns to the White House about the lack of resources provided to our community to deal with this. I’m committed to ensuring a safe, rapid and respectful resolution to this situation.”

Other county officials weren’t so understanding.

“This isn’t humane. This isn’t compassionate,” wrote San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond on Thursday. “The Federal Government is failing in its obligation to protect the people of San Diego County. This system is broken and puts our region at risk. If the Federal Government wants to process asylum seekers, it must provide adequate resources to manage people entering our area.”

Sound familiar? It’s almost what New York City Mayor Eric Adams, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Chicago Mayor Brandon Jonson, and a dozen other political and government leaders who are dealing with a border crisis 1,000 miles north of where it started have said.

ABC10:

The drop-offs have overwhelmed nonprofits, such as Jewish Family Service, which runs the shelter system for the San Diego Rapid Response Network, a coalition that supports asylum seekers arriving in San Diego. “Effective immediately and going forward, the shelter will limit arrivals only to the most vulnerable asylum seekers released by DHS, including those with medical conditions, families, pregnant people, LGBTQI, older adults, etc., as space allows,” a statement from the nonprofit reads.

County Supervisor Joel Anderson wrote a letter to Biden asking for help.

“Receiving assistance from the federal government to process the asylum seekers entering San Diego and immediately halting the lateral transfer of asylum seekers from other states will allow us to better address this continuing humanitarian crisis without adding to our region’s existing homelessness crisis,” he wrote.

Is anyone in Washington listening?

In truth, Biden doesn’t care as long as the crisis continues to be hidden by a friendly media. It’s the biggest story of the year, and we’re being kept in the dark.

For our own good, of course.