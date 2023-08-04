There's a Growing Fear Among Democrats of a Serious 'Enthusiasm Gap'

ActBlue, the Democratic Party’s primary donation processor, is sounding the alarm because of a dramatic falloff in small donations that the party has lived on for the last two election cycles.

Small-dollar donations at the federal level totaled $312 million in the first half of 2023. That’s a drop-off of more than $30 million compared to this point in the 2020 cycle. The platform also had 32 percent fewer donors in the second quarter this year compared to four years ago,

“Because small donors are a proxy for enthusiasm, if people aren’t concerned about the drop-off in contributions, then they just aren’t paying attention or whistling past the graveyard,” said Ari Rabin-Havt, who served as deputy campaign manager on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign. “The impact is from top to bottom. You can see it in the ActBlue number, you can see it from the DNC down through every group. There has to be a quick examination among Democrats about what is creating this enthusiasm gap.”

Two telling reasons may be driving the lack of enthusiasm. The first is that 80-year-old Joe Biden is not exciting anyone. But the second is even more concerning for national Democrats.

Donald Trump is no longer the bogeyman he was in 2020. Democrats can no longer use Trump as the number one fear factor in driving their fundraising.

“Villains raise money. And you have the ultimate villain in Donald Trump,” said Rabin-Havt. “But it’s the third act of that villain at this point. That makes it harder. We are approaching nine years of him being the principal villain.”

Politico: