Russia's Ex-President: If Ukraine's Offensive Succeeds, We'll Have to Use a Nuclear Weapon

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has been predicting nuclear Armageddon as a result of the war in Ukraine since before it started. It’s almost as if Putin has made the Russian puppet his designated “end of the world” spokesman.

“Imagine if the… offensive, which is backed by NATO, was a success and they tore off a part of our land; then we would be forced to use a nuclear weapon, according to the rules of a decree from the president of Russia,” said Medvedev.

“There would simply be no other option. So our enemies should pray for our warriors’ (success). They are making sure that a global nuclear fire is not ignited,” he said.

We’ll get right on that, Dimity.

Indeed, Medvedev takes any opportunity to post on one of his social messaging accounts that you better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout ’cause he’s telling you why: That ain’t Santa Claus ridin’ that nuclear rocket — it’s Vladimir Putin and the hand of fate about to rock your world.

Reuters:

Medvedev, who has cast himself as one of Moscow’s most hawkish voices, appeared to be referring to part of Russia’s nuclear doctrine which sets out that nuclear weapons can be used in response to aggression against Russia carried out using conventional weapons which threatens the existence of the Russian state. Ukraine is trying to retake territory which Russia has unilaterally annexed and declared to be part of its own territory, a move condemned by Kyiv and much of the West. Putin said on Saturday that there were no serious battlefield changes to report in recent days and that Ukraine had lost large amounts of military equipment since June 4. Kyiv says its forces are making some progress in their drive to retake territory, albeit at a slower pace than desired.

“The defeat of a nuclear power in a conventional war may trigger a nuclear war,” Medvedev, who serves as deputy chairman of Putin’s powerful security council, said in a Jan. 19 post on his Telegram account.

“Nuclear powers have never lost major conflicts on which their fate depends,” observed Medvedev.

On March 23, Medvedev sat down for an interview with AP:

Asked whether the threat of a nuclear conflict has eased, Medvedev responded: “No, it hasn’t decreased, it has grown. Every day when they provide Ukraine with foreign weapons brings the nuclear apocalypse closer.”

On May 26, he reiterated those predictions to Newsweek. “There are some irreversible rules of war. If it comes to [deliveries of] nuclear weapons [to Ukraine], a pre-emptive strike will have to be carried out,” asserted Medvedev, who was Russia’s president between 2008 and 2012.

Exclusively for our VIPs: Ukraine Counteroffensive Has Become a Meatgrinder That Can’t Go on Indefinitely

Newsweek quoted him again on June 3, reporting, “Dmitry Medvedev, a former president of Russia, on Sunday said that a nuclear ‘apocalypse’ involving Russia and Western nations is not just possible, but also ‘quite probable.'”

Okay, D, we get it. It’s just that, when Medvedev was president, Western liberals portrayed him as such a pussycat. In their interview with him, AP pointed out that “It’s been a drastic metamorphosis for the gentle-looking politician, who once was hailed by the West as a liberal hope.”

The Great Liberal Hope — who wants to blow the world to smithereens.