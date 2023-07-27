Republicans Skewer DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Over Border Failures

Republicans on the Judiciary Committee held an old-fashioned barbecue on Wednesday. On the menu — and not coincidentally, the guest of honor — was none other than Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The Biden administration fumbled the ball at the border, and Republicans wasted no time piling on the hapless DHS secretary.

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs tagged Mayorkas for not taking responsibility for the catastrophe at the border.

“You and I have had this song and dance before, you never wanna answer the question,” Biggs said when Mayorkas evaded the question of blame for the administration’s failed policies at the southern border.

Wisconsin Rep. Tom Tiffany lit a fire under Mayorkas’s chair when he quoted FBI Director Christopher Wray during a previous hearing that there were “very serious criminal threats” coming across the border.

“That was two weeks ago from FBI Director Wray, in other words saying the border is out of control. You say it’s under control,” Tiffany said. “Who’s lying — you or FBI Director Wray?”

The gloves were definitely off during this hearing. Colorado Rep. Ken Buck basically accused the secretary of murder for the spike in fentanyl crossing the border.

“Mr. Secretary, it is your responsibility to secure our border against fentanyl trafficking. The fentanyl killing thousands of Americans every year is a direct result of your dereliction,” Buck said. “When people die of fentanyl poisoning, it is your fault.”

Ouch.

Roll Call:

Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana said Mayorkas is “the most dishonest person who has ever appeared before the Judiciary.” Rep. Ben Cline came close to threatening impeachment without using the term. “You should be ashamed. More so, you should be held accountable. This committee will do just that, and I am committed to making that happen as well,” the Virginia Republican said. Only New Jersey Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew specifically called for the secretary to be impeached. He urged Mayorkas to resign, and said “If you will not resign, that leaves us with no other option. You should be impeached.” In response to Republican jabs, Mayorkas repeatedly disputed characterizations that the border is “open” and maintained that fentanyl trafficking and other challenges at the border predate the Biden administration.

Naturally, Democrats were none too pleased with the proceedings as Republican after Republican used Mayorkas as a punching bag.

New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler complained that the hearing was for the benefit of the “right-win outrage machine.”

“Today’s hearing will not be about legitimate congressional oversight. Instead, the chairman and his colleagues in the majority will use today’s hearing as a predicate for a completely baseless attempt to impeach Mayorkas,” Nadler said. “It will be one more exercise in political theater for the right-wing outrage machine before the August break.”

Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu of California tried to make the case that border crossings last month were lower than they were in May 2023. That’s very true. But Biden has allowed illegal aliens to enter the country simply by making an appointment with a CPB agent at the border. There are also several immigration stations in Central America where border crossers can get permission to legally enter the country in order to wait for their asylum claims to be heard.

The border is no more “secure” than it was prior to the end of Title 42. There are far fewer arrests because Biden is allowing migrants to enter the country and wait for an immigration judge to clear them.

Republicans didn’t want to distract from their highly-charged attacks on Mayorkas to talk about impeachment. Next time, Mayorkas will get an earful about either resigning or facing impeachment.