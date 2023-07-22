Photo of Hunter Biden's Lawyer Doing a Bong Hit on a Balcony Raises Questions

Is Hunter Biden violating his plea deal already? Here’s a photo of Hunter Biden’s lawyer Kevin Morris relaxing on the balcony of his home in full view of the street, smoking what is assumed to be marijuana out of a bong.

NEW 🚨 Hunter Biden's lawyer Kevin Morris is seen smoking a BONG on the balcony of his LA home while clearly visible from the road during a visit from the president's son – Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/8xKmL8dBUk — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 21, 2023

The story, first reported by the Daily Mail, also said that Hunter Biden was visiting the house at the time.

The First Son took a trip from his Malibu pad to the Pacific Palisades on Thursday to visit his attorney, after agreeing to plead guilty to federal tax crimes last month. While Hunter was at the house, Morris was snapped on a balcony in plain view of the public street appearing to huff from a white bong, in photos exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com.

First, it’s not 100% certain there was marijuana in the bong. Second, weed is legal in California. And three, there’s no evidence that Hunter Biden partook of any drugs in Morris’s home while he was there.

But Hunter Biden probably doesn’t care — not when his dad is president of the United States.

When your daddy cleans up all your messes I guess you don't need top tier lawyers. https://t.co/HctNbQkEqh — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) July 21, 2023

The 60-year-old Hollywood attorney is known for his hard-driving tactics and high-profile cases, but appeared relaxed on the sunny balcony in a purple short-sleeved shirt. Hunter arrived in the afternoon in a black SUV, escorted by Secret Service bodyguards and dressed in a blue shirt, jeans and aviator sunglasses favored by both him and his father. He was greeted at the Los Angeles home by a woman in a yellow floral dress. The visit came after Senator Chuck Grassley published a copy of an FBI report detailing claims by a trusted informant that Joe Biden and Hunter received $10million in bribes from Ukrainian gas company owner Mykola Zlochevsky.

As Jim Treacher points out, part of Hunter Biden’s plea deal is that he remains “drug-free” for two years.

No doubt that Biden is required to submit to a drug test at least weekly, and the regimen probably includes “surprise tests” as well. But this is the president’s son we’re talking about. Whose job is it to make sure that the urine is actually from Hunter Biden and not one of his Secret Service protectors? We’ve already seen a two-tiered system of justice in the plea deal. Why not a two-tiered verification system for drug tests?

Even if Hunter Biden is using/abusing drugs, we’re not likely to be able to confirm it. Biden is not in any danger of going to prison — not anymore. And as long as the bribery allegations against Joe Biden can’t be proved, there’s little chance that the president is in any danger of being removed from office.