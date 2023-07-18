New FBI Whistleblower Confirms Hunter Biden Was Tipped Off By the Bureau to Prevent Interview

A new FBI whistleblower has confirmed testimony by other witnesses that both the Secret Service and the FBI colluded to prevent Hunter Biden from being interviewed in the criminal investigation and that there was political interference by the Biden administration in the Department of Justice probe.

“The night before the interview of Hunter Biden, both Secret Service headquarters and the Biden transition team were tipped off about the planned interview. On the day of the Hunter Biden interview, federal agents were told to stand by and could not approach Hunter Biden — they had to wait for his call. As a result of the change in plans, IRS and FBI criminal investigators never got to interview Hunter Biden as part of the investigation,” Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley and the second anonymous whistleblower accusing the DOJ of interference in the investigation also testified before the Oversight Committee on Monday.

Fox News:

The whistleblowers have said decisions in the case seemed to be “influenced by politics.” They also alleged federal prosecutors blocked lines of questioning related to President Biden, and said the U.S. attorney in charge of the probe, David Weiss, did not have full authority to bring charges. The testimony comes as the committee investigates the Biden family’s business dealings. “Since taking the gavel in January, the Committee on Oversight and Accountability has made rapid progress in our investigation into the Biden family’s domestic and international business dealings to determine whether these activities compromise U.S. national security and President Biden’s ability to lead with impartiality,” Comer said in a statement last week.

The accusations about the collusion between the FBI and Secret Service to prevent Hunter Biden from being interviewed in the probe of his taxes confirmed what Shapley and the anonymous witness who came forward earlier told the Committee.

As part of the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, there were multiple witness interviews planned for Dec. 8, 2020. IRS Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley and the former FBI supervisory special agent were assigned to interview Hunter Biden.

On the evening of Dec. 7, 2020, Shapley and the FBI supervisory special agent learned that FBI headquarters had notified Secret Service headquarters about the planned interview with Hunter Biden. Additionally, they learned that the Biden transition team was notified about the planned interview. This was not the original plan by the career agents, which frustrated their investigative efforts because people found out who didn’t need to know.

On Dec. 8, 2020, Shapley and the FBI supervisory special agent were notified that they would not be allowed to approach Hunter Biden’s house and instead would have to wait near his residence until Hunter Biden contacted them.

The former FBI supervisory special agent told committee investigators that he had never been told to wait outside to be contacted by the subject of an investigation.

As a result of these actions, Shapley and the former FBI supervisory special agent never interviewed Hunter Biden.

Chairman Comer has been building a strong case that Hunter Biden got blatantly special treatment, creating a two-tiered system of justice. He vowed to “continue to seek the answers, transparency, and accountability that the American people demand and deserve.”

You will note that besides Fox News and some other prominent news sites on the right, there is very little coverage of a story that could very well involve illegal interference with federal law enforcement agencies. The president doesn’t necessarily have to be involved for this to be an important story. The allegation is that high-ranking members of the president’s transition team used the FBI and Secret Service to block a Department of Justice investigation into Hunter Biden by preventing the FBI and IRS from interviewing him.

That’s a great story regardless of political party or ideology. And most of the media is missing it.