Leading Feminine Hygiene Brand Accused of 'Erasing' Girls in New Guide for Periods

“Every month, bodies with female sex organs prepare for pregnancy,” says a 22-page booklet, entitled “Puberty and Confidence Guide for Everyone” published by the manufacturer of feminine hygiene products Always.

Throughout the booklet, the manufacturer refuses to mention the actual target audience of information: girls and women. Instead, Always substitutes the phrase “bodies with female sex organs.”

This isn’t the first time that Always has genuflected to the woke mob. In 2019, the company removed the “Venus” symbol from its products, and you’re not going to believe the rationale they used.

New York Times:

The move followed efforts by some customers who menstruate but do not identify as female to push Always to abandon the symbol. It was applauded by some on social media for its sensitivity to the mental health of a wider range of customers. Steph deNormand, a patient advocate for transgender health at Fenway Health, who uses the pronoun “they,” told NBC that seeing “female-coded” imagery while purchasing menstrual products could create a sense of distress for some customers. “Trans and nonbinary folks are constantly misgendered, and a gesture like this can broaden out the experiences and open up spaces for those who need the products,” they said.

Anyone who exhibited “distress” at seeing a “Venus” symbol needs to be institutionalized. It constantly amazes me how much the rest of the planet must “adjust” to the overly dramatic, hysterically exaggerated needs of transgendered people and most Gen Z snowflakes.

So “erasing” girls and women from (feminine) hygiene products makes perfect sense in the context of a world gone mad.

Daily Mail:

A teacher who recently received the puberty kits, and who asked to remain anonymous for fear of accusations of transphobia, said the leaflets were likely to prove ‘very confusing’ for young women. ‘I think girls will struggle to understand how this relates to their own body and their own experience,’ the teacher added. ‘Bodies with female sex organs’ may not be immediately identifiable as a girl according to a child’s understanding, particularly if English isn’t their first language or a child has additional learning needs.’ Milli Hill, author of a bestselling book on female puberty called My Period, said: ‘Bodies with female sex organs’ could not be more dehumanising and offensive. ‘Sadly, this is yet another example of companies attempting to erase women and disregarding their needs in a rush to appease trans activists.’

Needless to say, the response on Twitter was incendiary.

