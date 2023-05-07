BREAKING: Neighbors Say Texas Mall Shooter Was 'Very Quiet' But Noticed 'Certain Unusual' Behaviors

The unidentified man who calmly got out of his car and began to shoot people down at the Allen Premium Outlets Mall on Saturday was described by neighbors as a long-time resident who lived with his parents and always wore some kind of security guard uniform.

The neighbors said that “he was very quiet, but they say they did notice certain unusual and quiet behaviors,” according to WFAA.

The man approached the mall in his gray charger, got out of the car, and opened fire. Seven people died at the scene with two more succumbing to their wounds after being rushed to a hospital. Three of the surviving victims were in critical condition and in surgery, while four were stable Saturday night, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Warning: Disturbing video. Mass shooting in Allen, Texas. Shooter gets out of silver car, opens fire on several shoppers outside mall. pic.twitter.com/j9UmR9ucIR — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 6, 2023

Witnesses said the shooter was dressed all in black with a tactical vest and carried an AR rifle. His gear “looked like a SWAT uniform without the letters ‘SWAT’ on it,” one woman told CBS 11. Dashcam video circulating online appears to show the gunman get out of a silver or gray car and immediately start shooting people. Witnesses said he fired dozens of shots. The shooter’s name has not been released and police have not commented on any possible motive. Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said that an officer was on an unrelated call at the outlet mall at 3:36 p.m. when he heard gunshots and ran toward them. “ He engaged the suspect and neutralized the suspect,” Harvey said.

Police in Texas shot dead a gunman who killed at least eight people and wounded at least seven others in a deadly mass shooting at a busy mall in Allen, Texas pic.twitter.com/dtZhaOAbhe — Nasser Al-otibaie (@Nasserotabie) May 7, 2023

FBI agents say the family has requested a translator.

There are several extremely graphic Twitter videos that I won’t reproduce but that give a sense of the carnage.

PJ Media will update this post with any additional information as needed,