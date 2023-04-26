Trans Marathoner Runs as a Woman Months After Running as a Man

Glenique Frank, a 52-year-old male athlete who now identifies as female, ran in the London Marathon as a woman, defeating more than 14,000 females.

Frank ran in the New York City Marathon in February, finishing 14,096th out of 26,539. Frank is a mediocre runner in any sex so whatever advantage Frank had running as a woman wasn’t enough to improve Frank’s status as an athlete.

“How can they say that I’ve cheated, who have I cheated? I did it in four hours and 11 minutes,” Franks told MailOnline.

The 14,000 real women Franks finished ahead of were certainly cheated, and the entire London Marathon was tainted by Frank’s participation.

Frank appears to be something of a publicity hound given that Frank ran as a man in the NYC race and claims to have run as a man in the Tokyo Marathon. But that’s a lie, too.

👇Frank claims to have run as Glen in Tokyo marathon “because my passport is male & I haven’t had surgery”. I assume he means in the male category. Why then is he listed in the women’s category in the results?🤔https://t.co/cvBUchQvs9 pic.twitter.com/2SqAUNS5D7 — Mara Yamauchi (@mara_yamauchi) April 26, 2023

Elite marathon runner and coach Mara Yamauchi says Frank should never have been allowed to compete.

“Girl power!,” Frank said to a reporter after the London event, flexing his biceps and abdomen muscles for the camera. Frank listed all the other races he’s participated in recently. For all of those, he was referred to as “Glen” rather than “Glenique.” “My beautiful son stood there” on the sidelines to support, Frank said. “He’s having a baby, so I’m going to be a granny.”

A biological MAN who competed in the Female Category in the London Marathon has responded to backlash. Glenique Frank responded by saying: “How can they say that I've cheated, who have I cheated? I wasn't taking any advantage over another female.” He has also apologized for… pic.twitter.com/vAeNHGWDMb — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 25, 2023

The intense backlash against Frank must have convinced the marathoner to retreat. Frank apologized for running as a woman and promised not to run as a woman again until Frank got a sex change operation.

“When Glen becomes Glenique and gets female genitalia she will enter as a female,” Frank said.

