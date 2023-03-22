Trump Continues to Increase His Primary Lead Over DeSantis After Indictment Threat

Donald Trump had been slowly increasing his national primary lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis since the fall — a trend that continues now that the former president is under threat of indictment.

The spread between the former president and the Florida governor is now 11% in the Morning Consult poll. It’s 41-27% in the Monmouth Poll and 46-32% in the Quinnipiac Poll.

Despite unprecedented negative coverage by the national media and the hype surrounding “the first president ever, ever, evah, to be indicted,” Trump has grown his lead over DeSantis since the beginning of the year.

2024 Republican primary polling trends by Morning Consult Jan 2:

• Trump — 45% (+11)

• DeSantis — 34% Feb 25:

• Trump — 48% (+18)

• DeSantis — 30% March 14:

• Trump — 52% (+24)

• DeSantis — 28% MARCH 19:

• Trump — 54% (+28)

• DeSantis — 26% pic.twitter.com/wh35GXRYII — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 21, 2023

In the Morning Consult polls, Trump’s margin over DeSantis has increased from 11% on Jan. 2 to 28 points on March 19.

Other findings from the poll: