FBI Director Wray Acknowledges for the First Time the Bureau’s Belief in Lab Leak Theory

It had been no secret that the FBI’s bio-hazard experts had judged the probability of a lab leak in Wuhan China to be the leading theory about the origin of the pandemic.

But during a Fox News interview on Tuesday, FBI Director Chris Wray acknowledged for the first time in public that the bureau had concluded that a lab leak in China was the most likely culprit for the origin of the pandemic that has killed six million people so far.

Related: The Greatest Cover-up in Human History

The significance of Wray’s admission is less than earth-shattering. The recent revelation that the Department of Energy has also reached the conclusion that the pandemic began with a lab leak from Wuhan means that only two of the nine intelligence agencies on the president’s task force looking into the virus’s origins have concluded that a lab leak was most probable. The DOE analysis was posted with “low confidence,” while the FBI assessment was submitted with “moderate confidence.”

Four other agencies believe the origin of the virus was natural transmission and two have yet to reach any conclusions. The reason for that is something House Republicans want to discover.

“It gives us momentum to expose the true origins of covid,” said Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), who supported Senate probes into Fauci and argued in favor of the leak theory. Sorry, but we’re not going to find the truth in a congressional hearing. The “true” origins of the SARS-CoV-2 are in China, and the Communist Chinese government will never allow western investigators to get to the bottom of the mystery.

So we’re left with trying to gather intelligence from a paranoid, closed society that has put the fear of execution in the minds of scientists and researchers who might give us a glimmer of the truth.

Unless we’re ready to believe that dozens of the top researchers and virologists in the world have gotten together and decided to hide the “true” origins of COVID-19, some credence has to be given to the dominant scientific view that COVID-19 originated in the wild and, at some point, evolved the ability to infect humans. How it became a super-virus with the ability to spread extraordinarily rapidly among humans has yet to be explained.

But we won’t be able to answer that question, either, unless we can get to China and examine exactly how the virus mutated at the very beginning.

Washington Post:

Many experts say they support further probes, arguing that understanding the origins of the virus is important to protect against future threats, including possible laboratory accidents. But they caution the cause of the outbreak remains unclear — and may never be conclusively proved since China destroyed animals sold at the Wuhan market when it shut down the market. Chinese authorities have also refused to cooperate with international investigators demanding unfettered access to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. “In my view, we don’t have enough information to be highly confident in either a laboratory source or a natural source for the pandemic,” said Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and a former Biden administration official. “We need to continue to be in seek [answers] mode.”

Instead of saying China is hiding something deliberately, it’s probably more accurate to say that China doesn’t want to know the truth.

China’s foreign ministry released a statement on the DOE analysis of the origins of COVID-19, saying “the parties concerned should stop stirring up arguments about laboratory leaks, stop smearing China and stop politicizing the issue of the virus origin.”

We’ll stop arguing when you start talking.