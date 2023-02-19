Norfolk Southern CEO Promises East Palestine Will Be 'Made Whole' After Derailment

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw would not win any popularity contests in East Palestine, Ohio. One of his trains derailed there and spilled some of the most toxic chemicals known to science — several of which he didn’t bother telling anyone the train was carrying.

So when representatives of Norfolk Southern showed up at a town hall meeting on Wednesday, they were forced to beat a hasty retreat after they received several threats. The people were scared. They wanted answers. And Norfolk Southern wasn’t giving any.

So Shaw tried again Saturday. He wasn’t able to satisfy anyone’s concerns. But his presence reassured East Palestine that the company was “going to do the right thing for their community,” and Shaw was “determined to earn their trust,” he added.

That’s a tall order. And many people aren’t buying that it’s safe.

CNN:

A local evacuation order went into effect and was lifted five days after the derailment, after officials deemed the air and water safe for people to return. But many residents are not convinced: some have complained of a lingering chemical stench and adverse reactions like headaches and pains. “Why are people getting sick if there’s nothing in the air or in the water,” one resident yelled out during Wednesday night’s town hall. “I have concerns with dead fish, the smell of the water,” another said. Thousands of fish were killed by the contamination washing down steams and rivers after the wreck, but state officials say the contaminants have since been contained.

The Ohio EPA is recommending that residents using private wells get the water tested. But those drawing water on the municipal system appear to be in the clear because that water pulled from five deep wells covered by solid steel casing.

The White House press secretary is concentrating on punishing Norfolk Southern. Otherwise, the White House can’t do much.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested on Thursday that the needs in East Palestine are “much more expansive” than the aid already being provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. “We understand the residents are concerned, as they should be, and they have questions – that’s all understandable. And you know, we’re going to get to the bottom of this. We’re going to try and figure out an answer to what occurred,” she said. “So we’re going to get through this together. We’re going to hold Norfolk Southern accountable.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is also looking into the accident and may have found a cause, although, at this early stage, it’s impossible to tell.

“Investigators are reviewing multiple videos of the train prior to its derailment, including one that shows ‘what appears to be a wheel bearing in the final stage of overheat failure moments before the derailment,’ the agency has said,” according to CNN.