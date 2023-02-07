Secretary of State Antony Blinken: Some Genital Mutilation Is Better Than Others

Yesterday was the observance of the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken released a statement discussing the horrors of cutting little girls in third-world countries.

The United States stands with the more than 200 million survivors of female genital mutilation and cutting (FGM/C) around the world in a posture of “zero tolerance” for the practice. We stand resolutely against the practice of FGM/C as a form of gender-based violence and a human rights abuse that threatens the lives and futures of girls and young women in nearly 30 countries around the world, including the United States. Women and girls in all their diversity deserve to live free from gender-based violence and to make their own choices about their bodies, lives, and futures. Without significant and accelerated action, countries with persistently high levels of FGM/C will not reach the Sustainable Development Goal global target of elimination by 2030. The United States is proud to continue supporting global programs to end this abuse, including a $5 million annual contribution to the UNFPA-UNICEF Joint Programme on the Elimination of Female Genital Mutilation.

Blinken even tweeted on this important day.

On International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, the U.S. condemns the practice of female genital mutilation and cutting as a form of #GBV and a human rights abuse, rooted in gender inequality. We stand with survivors in calling for an end to FGM/C. #EndFGM — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 6, 2023

Countries that allow the genital mutilation or cutting of little girls must be a little confused. Doesn’t the U.S. allow young girls to take hormone blockers? And doesn’t the World Professional Association for Transgender Health recommend that girls as young as 15 years old can undergo sex reassignment surgery?

Christina Pushaw wondered the same thing.

So it’s only bad when Muslims do it in foreign countries? But it’s glorified when done by “gender surgeons” in OUR OWN COUNTRY? Wow, it’s no wonder the world doesn’t take us seriously anymore — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 7, 2023

Others were equally perplexed.

Do you realize the mixed signals America is giving the world here? You can’t do Muslim FGM but you can do Transgender FGM. Seems to be religious discrimination and Islamophobia here tbh. — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) February 7, 2023

Unless it's done in American children's hospitals for tens of thousands of dollars in profit and a lifetime of hormone drugs for even more profit, right? — Lucian (@lucianwords) February 7, 2023

Seriously? Are you including the mutilation of minor girls with transient body dysmorphia? That you have done nothing to prevent and probably have encouraged it? — TheShipWhoSang (@Alice111888) February 7, 2023

It should be pointed out that there are currently no state or federal laws that give parents the right to allow sex reassignment surgery for minors — yet. But how long before that changes?

It's ok to get children mutilated in the states though right? Jack them up on irreversible hormone blockers? You stand for absolutely nothing but your bank account. — Syzmon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) February 7, 2023

I agree. Time to shut down the female mutilation doctors masquerading as "gender affirming physicians"! Female genital mutilation must stop at home as well. — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) February 6, 2023

There are other ramifications to Blinken’s tweet that might not sit well with many on the left.

So, there’s two genders then? — Kev (@I98AMSO) February 7, 2023

The only way that mutilation can become “gender-affirming care” is by playing a gigantic and ludicrous game of “pretend” where the world is upside down and there is a difference between the savage barbarism of performing a clitorectomy on a young Muslim girl and “gender reassignment surgery” on an 18-year-old girl in America who has been taught you can change your sex.