Secretary of State Antony Blinken: Some Genital Mutilation Is Better Than Others

By Rick Moran 3:29 PM on February 07, 2023
Drew Angerer/Pool via AP

Yesterday was the observance of the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken released a statement discussing the horrors of cutting little girls in third-world countries.

The United States stands with the more than 200 million survivors of female genital mutilation and cutting (FGM/C) around the world in a posture of “zero tolerance” for the practice. We stand resolutely against the practice of FGM/C as a form of gender-based violence and a human rights abuse that threatens the lives and futures of girls and young women in nearly 30 countries around the world, including the United States. Women and girls in all their diversity deserve to live free from gender-based violence and to make their own choices about their bodies, lives, and futures.

Without significant and accelerated action, countries with persistently high levels of FGM/C will not reach the Sustainable Development Goal global target of elimination by 2030. The United States is proud to continue supporting global programs to end this abuse, including a $5 million annual contribution to the UNFPA-UNICEF Joint Programme on the Elimination of Female Genital Mutilation.

Blinken even tweeted on this important day.

Countries that allow the genital mutilation or cutting of little girls must be a little confused. Doesn’t the U.S. allow young girls to take hormone blockers? And doesn’t the World Professional Association for Transgender Health recommend that girls as young as 15 years old can undergo sex reassignment surgery?

Christina Pushaw wondered the same thing.

Others were equally perplexed.

It should be pointed out that there are currently no state or federal laws that give parents the right to allow sex reassignment surgery for minors — yet. But how long before that changes?

There are other ramifications to Blinken’s tweet that might not sit well with many on the left.

The only way that mutilation can become “gender-affirming care” is by playing a gigantic and ludicrous game of “pretend” where the world is upside down and there is a difference between the savage barbarism of performing a clitorectomy on a young Muslim girl and “gender reassignment surgery” on an 18-year-old girl in America who has been taught you can change your sex.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 13 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

