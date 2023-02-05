News & Politics

The Lighter Side of an International Crisis

By Rick Moran 11:20 AM on February 05, 2023
The Lighter Side of an International Crisis
Twitter Meme

One thing about Twitter that is undeniably true is that at least some of the 350 million people that Twitter claims to have accounts for are clever, funny, and in some cases, awesome.

The downing of the Chinese spy balloon was an occasion to spout off about what a poopy head Biden is or accuse the Republicans of playing politics. More than that, it was a golden opportunity to glory in the wonderful creativity and cleverness of Twitter users.

Here are a few.

There’s something so hot about a woman with an automatic weapon.

MTG’s riposte to the unbearable Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and his ex-girlfriend, Chinese spy Fang-Fang.

Rebel!

Yes. I am into fat shaming.

Ole Mitch actually looks pretty good.

Don’t forget Mexico!

Finally, is this “false equivalency”?

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 13 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Tags: CONSERVATISM
Trending
Editor's Choice