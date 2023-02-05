The Lighter Side of an International Crisis

One thing about Twitter that is undeniably true is that at least some of the 350 million people that Twitter claims to have accounts for are clever, funny, and in some cases, awesome.

The downing of the Chinese spy balloon was an occasion to spout off about what a poopy head Biden is or accuse the Republicans of playing politics. More than that, it was a golden opportunity to glory in the wonderful creativity and cleverness of Twitter users.

Here are a few.

MSNBC’s Katy Tur interviews the remains of the Chinese spy balloon. pic.twitter.com/XsfjiTpiNv — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 5, 2023

on my way to find the chinese spy balloons pic.twitter.com/R49mqyyGPb — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 4, 2023

There’s something so hot about a woman with an automatic weapon.

Do not shoot down the German spy balloon! pic.twitter.com/lBrxC9DVzD — Pastor Rob Fleeceman (@PFleeceman) February 5, 2023

MTG’s riposte to the unbearable Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and his ex-girlfriend, Chinese spy Fang-Fang.

Rebel!

The last image captured by the Chinese spy balloon over Myrtle Beach pic.twitter.com/ROQtx8TCd9 — Ape Lincoln (@ApeLincoIn) February 5, 2023

Yes. I am into fat shaming.

Another Chinese Spy Balloon has been found pic.twitter.com/BAVPP90mLr — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) February 5, 2023

Ole Mitch actually looks pretty good.

💥 Breaking 💥

A new Chinese Spy Balloon has been spotted flying over Washing D.C. Take cover!

#sundayvibes pic.twitter.com/bXclQPOwtC — Linda Hale 🇺🇸⭐🇺🇸 Never Give Up (@EndRaceHating) February 5, 2023

Don’t forget Mexico!

SPOTTED: Mexican spy balloon pic.twitter.com/annqVySEzv — Laura Martínez 🥑 (@miblogestublog) February 5, 2023

Finally, is this “false equivalency”?