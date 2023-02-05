The Lighter Side of an International Crisis

One thing about Twitter that is undeniably true is that at least some of the 350 million people that Twitter claims to have accounts for are clever, funny, and in some cases, awesome.
The downing of the Chinese spy balloon was an occasion to spout off about what a poopy head Biden is or accuse the Republicans of playing politics. More than that, it was a golden opportunity to glory in the wonderful creativity and cleverness of Twitter users.
Here are a few.
MSNBC’s Katy Tur interviews the remains of the Chinese spy balloon. pic.twitter.com/XsfjiTpiNv
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 5, 2023
on my way to find the chinese spy balloons pic.twitter.com/R49mqyyGPb
— Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 4, 2023
There’s something so hot about a woman with an automatic weapon.
Do not shoot down the German spy balloon! pic.twitter.com/lBrxC9DVzD
— Pastor Rob Fleeceman (@PFleeceman) February 5, 2023
MTG’s riposte to the unbearable Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and his ex-girlfriend, Chinese spy Fang-Fang.
Chinese Spy Balloon. pic.twitter.com/C8NqSKUhhV
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 3, 2023
Rebel!
The last image captured by the Chinese spy balloon over Myrtle Beach pic.twitter.com/ROQtx8TCd9
— Ape Lincoln (@ApeLincoIn) February 5, 2023
Yes. I am into fat shaming.
Another Chinese Spy Balloon has been found pic.twitter.com/BAVPP90mLr
— Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) February 5, 2023
Ole Mitch actually looks pretty good.
💥 Breaking 💥
A new Chinese Spy Balloon has been spotted flying over Washing D.C. Take cover!
#sundayvibes pic.twitter.com/bXclQPOwtC
— Linda Hale 🇺🇸⭐🇺🇸 Never Give Up (@EndRaceHating) February 5, 2023
Don’t forget Mexico!
SPOTTED: Mexican spy balloon pic.twitter.com/annqVySEzv
— Laura Martínez 🥑 (@miblogestublog) February 5, 2023
Finally, is this “false equivalency”?
Biden's Administration wants to take your guns, but can’t even defend you from a Chinese spy balloon.
Dark Brandon#ChineseSpyBalloon pic.twitter.com/qr7aLQPmlU
— 🇺🇸🇺🇸Josh Dunlap🇺🇲🇺🇲 ULTRA-MAGA (@JDunlap1974) February 5, 2023