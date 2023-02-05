Now the Biden Admin Claims Chinese Spy Balloons Were Discovered AFTER Trump Left Office

Do you know how investigators can tell if someone is lying? The perp keeps changing his story.

On Saturday, a Biden administration official told several news outlets that Chinese spy balloons briefly traveled over the United States at least three times during the Trump administration. There was only one problem with that statement: it left out some essential information.

As PJ Media’s Matt Margolis carefully documents, just about every major defense and intelligence official from the former Trump administration denied that there were any such incursions by Chinese spy balloons.

So, once again, the Biden administration was forced to change its story. They are now claiming that U.S. intelligence knew of the spy balloons, but sort of forgot to tell anyone — including Donald Trump.

Fox News:

A defense official on Saturday said Chinese spy balloons briefly traveled over the United States at least three times during the Trump administration. Trump and a number of his top national security and defense officials refuted the claim, telling Fox News Digital that it “never happened.” But on Sunday, a senior administration official told Fox News Digital that “U.S. intelligence, not the Biden administration” assesses that “PRC (People’s Republic of China) government surveillance balloons transited the continental U.S. briefly at least three times during the prior administration and once that we know of at the beginning of this administration, but never for this duration of time.” The official told Fox News that “this information was discovered after the [Trump] administration left.” “They went undetected,” the official told Fox News Digital.

To put it mildly, this story strains credulity. One might ask why the administration was putting out the information that it happened during the Trump administration when the former president was never made aware of the spy balloon’s existence.

“Two things can be true at once: this happened, and it wasn’t detected,” the official told Fox News Digital.

So we failed to detect a Chinese spy balloon the size of three school buses when we have the satellite capability to see the lint on a gnat’s navel? And how did the intelligence agencies “discover” the information that the balloons flew over our territory years after the fact?

The important thing to remember is that Joe Biden didn’t do anything wrong and, in fact, is the hero of this story because he vanquished the Chinese dragon and rode off with the pretty girl.

Maybe the story will change again tomorrow. Stay tuned.