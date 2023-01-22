BREAKING: Ten Dead, 16 Wounded in Mass Shooting Incident Following Lunar New Year Celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.

A celebration of the Lunar New Year in Monterey Park, Calif., turned tragic on Saturday evening as a gunman wielding what witnesses claimed was a “machine gun” entered a ballroom dance facility downtown and opened fire.

Authorities say 10 people died, and at least 16 more were wounded. The suspect fled the scene and is still at large.

No motive was given. Monterey Park is a majority Asian community, and the area where the shooting occurred was crowded with families celebrating the Lunar New Year.

While some are quick — even eager — to blame the mass shooting on anti-Asian hate, it should be noted that Monterey County has been plagued by wars between rival rural gangs for decades.

As an Asian American, I am devastated to hear about the mass shooting at a lunar new year festival, in Monterey Park. My heart goes out to anyone who has been affected by this heinous act of racism and violence. I am sick to my stomach. — Veronica Rae 🖤 (@veronicaxrae) January 22, 2023

The shooting occurred around 10:20 p.m. on West Garvey Avenue, a main thoroughfare that earlier in the day had hosted a festival celebrating the eve of the Lunar New Year, a major holiday in many Asian communities. Previous festivals have drawn tens of thousands of people. It was too early to say whether the shooting was racially motivated, Captain Meyer said, but added: “We will look at every angle as far as whether it was a hate crime or not.”

5 1/2 hours after the deadly Monterey Park shooting, we are learning 10 people have died with an additional 10 being treated at local hospitals. The suspect remains at large. Watch as Capt. Andrew Meyer from LA County Sheriff homicide gives an update More: https://t.co/riwvwCKguC pic.twitter.com/BVBsqKaSYg — KCAL News (@CBSLA) January 22, 2023

Capt. Meyer also spoke of a possible related incident in Alhambra.

#BREAKING: Police investigating whether earlier shooting incident in neighbourhood in nearby Alhambra is linked to Monterey Park dance studio massacre; no description on suspect yet pic.twitter.com/66ADjO17FU — I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) January 22, 2023

