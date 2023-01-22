News & Politics

BREAKING: Ten Dead, 16 Wounded in Mass Shooting Incident Following Lunar New Year Celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.

By Rick Moran 9:03 AM on January 22, 2023
A celebration of the Lunar New Year in Monterey Park, Calif., turned tragic on Saturday evening as a gunman wielding what witnesses claimed was a “machine gun” entered a ballroom dance facility downtown and opened fire.

Authorities say 10 people died, and at least 16 more were wounded. The suspect fled the scene and is still at large.

No motive was given. Monterey Park is a majority Asian community, and the area where the shooting occurred was crowded with families celebrating the Lunar New Year.

While some are quick — even eager — to blame the mass shooting on anti-Asian hate, it should be noted that Monterey County has been plagued by wars between rival rural gangs for decades.

The bodies aren’t even cold.

Before running off at the mouth about racism being a motivating factor for the crime, it might be logical and reasonable to WAIT to discover the facts before smearing people.

New York Times:

The shooting occurred around 10:20 p.m. on West Garvey Avenue, a main thoroughfare that earlier in the day had hosted a festival celebrating the eve of the Lunar New Year, a major holiday in many Asian communities. Previous festivals have drawn tens of thousands of people.

It was too early to say whether the shooting was racially motivated, Captain Meyer said, but added: “We will look at every angle as far as whether it was a hate crime or not.”

Capt. Meyer also spoke of a possible related incident in Alhambra.

This story will be updated throughout the day when more information becomes available.

